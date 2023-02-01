45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Commission issues first certificate of appropriateness

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
February 1, 2023 - 3:54 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Boulder City) This photo taken from the Historic Preservation Commission&#x2019 ...
(Photo courtesy Boulder City) This photo taken from the Historic Preservation Commission’s agenda packet, shows the location of a proposed dome-shaped awning to be installed at the Boulder City Police Department on Arizona Street.
(Photo courtesy Boulder City) This historic photo from 2006 taken from the Historic Preservatio ...
(Photo courtesy Boulder City) This historic photo from 2006 taken from the Historic Preservation Commission’s agenda packet, shows a dome-shaped awning that the city wants to install at the Boulder City Police Department on Arizona Street.

With little to no fanfare, Boulder City’s newly created Historic Preservation Commission issued its first certificate of appropriateness for an exterior addition to a historic property in the community.

At its meeting Jan. 25, the commission unanimously approved the certificate that will allow two awnings to be installed at the city-owned police station on Arizona Street. The awnings are designed to help prevent the building from flooding, said Susan Danielewicz, the city planner.

A dome-shaped awning will be installed over a west-facing door on a side of the building, and a shed-style awning will be installed over an east-facing door at the rear of the station.

Danielewicz said the addition of the awnings will “look appropriate,” provide protection from the elements and will prevent the police chief from having to mop up after it rains.

Prior to discussion of the proposal, Danielewicz explained the procedure for issuing the certificate since it would be the commission’s first one. In addition to reviewing the application, the commission offered two opportunities for the public to comment on the project and had the ability to question staff and the applicant, which in this case was the staff because the request was for a city-owned property. There were no comments from the community.

Blair Davenport, chairman of the commission, said she would have liked to have seen other options for conveying water off the roof and away from the doorway since one of the awnings would block a leaded window. But, because it is not a permanent installation, she said she was “not opposed” to the awning.

The historic preservation ordinance was passed in early October amid controversy over its restrictions on property improvements and addition of mandatory maintenance standards to all historic properties in the city.

One aspect of the ordinance was that alterations to any structure that could be seen from the street would need to receive a certificate of appropriateness. Those for properties considered to contribute to the city’s status on the national registry of historic places need to be issued by the commission.

The police station, which was built in 1932, is considered a contributing property, according to its application for a certificate of appropriateness.

Additionally at the meeting, commissioners heard an update from North Wind Resource Consulting regarding changes to exterior design guidelines for various properties in the historic district and discussed plans for the 2023 Historic Preservation Day.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Six out of seven Colorado River basin states have agreed to a ...
Proposal aims to protect river
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Six out of seven Colorado River basin states have settled on a proposed set of cuts aimed at saving the crumbling river system and preventing Lake Mead and Lake Powell from crashing — with one very notable state missing from the agreement: California.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Water and wastewater projects have received a significant ...
‘Rescue Plan’ benefits city
By Mark Credico Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City released data on how much of the American Rescue Plan Act funding has been spent and what it plans to do with the rest.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy speaks during a groundbreak ...
Veterans cemetery breaks ground on expansion
By Justin Razavi Special to the Boulder City Review

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 25 for an expansion at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Parks and Recreation Department is still planning to insta ...
Project stalls for lack of way to connect rams with cams
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department still plans to move forward with “ram cams” in Hemenway Valley Park, but faces a significant challenge in infrastructure preventing the project from moving forward.

News Briefs, Feb. 2
By Boulder City Review

Fire department recognized for lifesaving program

(Photo courtesy Roger Hall) Roger Hall, head of the Parks and Recreation Department, was recogn ...
Parks director honored for 45 years of service
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Working for the city as director of the Parks and Recreation Department is more than just a job for Roger Hall. It’s a calling and a passion.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mayor Joe Hardy delivered his first State of the Ci ...
Hardy emphasizes service, people in first State of City
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy’s first State of the City address gave him an opportunity to showcase his abilities to unite the community, highlight the accomplishments of others and offer a glimpse into a humorous side of his personality.

(Mark Credico/Boulder City Review) Members of the City Council, from left, Councilman Steve Wal ...
Council updates utility rebate program
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting started with a celebration of one worker’s past then shifted its focus to the future.