Comments sought about proposal to merge schools

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 22, 2021 - 4:49 pm
 
Clark County School District is proposing three schools in Boulder City be combined into one ki ...
Clark County School District is proposing three schools in Boulder City be combined into one kindergarten through eight-grade school as part of its 2015 capital improvement plan.

Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the school district’s proposal to combine Mitchell Elementary, King Elementary and Garrett Junior High schools into one campus at two community meetings.

According to the Clark County School District, the proposal is part of its 2015 capital improvement plan. It recommends building a new kindergarten through eighth-grade school and combining all three campuses into one.

Community meetings are scheduled for tonight and Tuesday, Oct. 26. Tonight’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. in lecture room 513 at Arbor View High School, 7500 Whispering Sands Drive, Las Vegas.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 5 p.m. in the theater at Foothill High School, 800 College Drive, Henderson

The proposal will come before CCSD’s Bond Oversight Committee at its meeting Oct. 28. The meeting is at 11:30 a.m. in room 466 at the district’s administration building, 5100 W. Sahara Ave. It is open to the public and will also be streamed at www.ccsd.net and on Facebook Live.

This is a developing story.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

