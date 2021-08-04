101°F
News

Columnists sought for Opinion page

By Boulder City Review
August 4, 2021 - 4:05 pm
 

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

We are looking for you. The Boulder City Review is seeking local residents who are interested in writing a monthly column.

All we need is between 500 and 700 words about issues that are important to you and your fellow readers of the Boulder City Review.

In return, you will receive praise, criticism, comments and appreciation. Oh, and there’s a small stipend, too.

If you are interested, please send a couple of samples of your writing to editor Hali Bernstein Saylor at hsaylor@reviewjournal.com. Please include your name, a short biography and your contact information, along with why you feel you would be a good columnist.

THE LATEST
The 2021-2022 school years starts Monday, Aug. 9, in Boulder City.
Schools, staff ready for students
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year starts Monday in Boulder City and for the first time in more than a year, students will start it on campus.

(Getty Images) Masks are now required to be worn by everyone in city buildings, regardless of v ...
Mask mandate wont limit access to city meetings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Access to Boulder City meetings and buildings will not be affected by the new mandate requiring everyone to wear a mask in indoor public places in counties with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

Marilyn Kraft Longtime Boulder City resident and nonprofit supporter Bill Smith died July 17 fr ...
Former Councilman Bill Smith dies
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

World traveler, community advocate and longtime Boulder City resident Bill Smith died recently after suffering a heart attack.

Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his post with the city and taking a job with Brown ...
Utilities director steps down
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Utilities Director Dennis Porter is leaving his position at the city and taking a job in the private sector.

Chances of rain and thunderstorms are forecast through Saturday evening and the National Weathe ...
Flash flood watch issued
By Boulder City Review

A flash flood watch for the area has been issued by the National Weather Service. It begins Friday afternoon and continues through Sunday morning.

Boulder City is offering mobile vaccination clinics next week throughout town. People who are v ...
City offers prizes for vaccines
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is incorporating several new things to help more people in town get vaccinated against COVID-19 — cash, prizes and mobile clinics.

Nevada State Railroad Museum Director Randy Hees is retiring and moving to Little Rock, Arkansa ...
Train museum director to retire
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Changes are coming to the Nevada Southern Railroad Museum.

(Getty Images) As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30, people will be required to wear face masks in ...
Mask up; new directive for indoors spaces starts Friday
By Mary Hynes Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak imposed a new mandate Tuesday, July 27, that requires everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors in public places in counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission, including Clark County.