38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Columbarium proposal tabled; survey shows residents unwilling to pay

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
February 15, 2023 - 4:07 pm
 
(Image courtesy Boulder City) Examples of columbaria to hold the cremated remains of pets were ...
(Image courtesy Boulder City) Examples of columbaria to hold the cremated remains of pets were shown to members of City Council during their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14. After hearing results of a community survey, council decided not to more forward with the project.

Most Boulder City residents own pets and a substantial majority describe their furry companions as members of the family. But when it comes to bearing the costs for interment of remains after a pet dies, their enthusiasm wanes considerably.

At its Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting, City Council unanimously decided to table the idea of building a pet columbarium and not move forward with additional research.

The decision came after City Manager Taylour Tedder presented the results of a survey taken to determine how residents feel about the proposal. The columbarium idea was initially floated in September to address the fact that it is illegal to bury pets in the desert outside the city. While some residents have long taken this route, all of the land surrounding Boulder City is subject to conservation easements and digging for any purpose is not allowed.

A columbarium is similar to a mausoleum but specifically designed for cremated remains. Cost for the structure could range from a low of $40,000 for a prefabricated building to $100,000 or more for a custom build. In either case, there would be substantial additional costs — perhaps as much as an additional $60,000 — to prepare the site.

A survey undertaken by the city received 94 responses, with 68 percent of respondees stating they have no interest in a columbarium. Additionally, 73 percent said they would not be willing to pay anything for such a service. Of those willing to pay, 11 percent said they would pay no more than $200 and, according to the city, the cost per pet would likely be substantially higher than that.

Interment charges would be in addition to having the pet remains cremated, which would continue to be done by veterinarians.

In its 2022 fiscal year budget, the city allocated $50,000 to research and design the columbarium, which would have been located at the animal control facility.

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) After all of their games for the season were disqualified due ...
Eligibility issues cloud basketball seasons for BCHS, Garrett
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It should have been a joyful week for student athletes and their parents in Boulder City. The boys basketball teams at Boulder City High and at Garrett Junior High schools were having stellar years. Though smaller than the schools they compete with in the Clark County School District, both teams were regularly besting the competition. BCHS was 8-1 and Garrett was undefeated at 8-0.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City is proposing to annex roughly 2,500 acres, the purpl ...
Council moves forward with Eldorado annexation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 14, to begin the process of annexing some 2,550 acres of land in the Eldorado Valley. The vote sets up a process that will continue with the council hearing public comment at its meeting scheduled for March 28.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The historic Boulder Dam Hotel was dusted with snow ...
Valentine’s Snow-prise
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Summer Breeze, the statue of a woman holding onto her hat at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street, was dusted with snow Tuesday as a storm brought snow flurries along with strong winds.

(Bureau of Reclamation file photo) A better than average runnoff due to a wet La Niña year is ...
Wet winter likely to boost lakes’ levels
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

One of the Colorado River’s two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Niña pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Conserving water in the Colorado River, as seen in ...
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City is proposing to annex roughly 2,500 acres, the purpl ...
Council to consider annexation of Eldorado Valley land
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council intends to begin the process for the possible annexation of a large tract of land just west of the current city limits during its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Mohammed Mesmarian, who faces arson and terrorism char ...
Solar power station terrorism suspect found incompetent
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Boulder City Review

A 34-year-old man suspected in an attack on a solar power station outside Las Vegas was found incompetent to stand trial Feb. 1 and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at a state facility.