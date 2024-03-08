Colorguard shifts gears to Winterguard at BCHS

Photo courtesy Joanna Strachan Members of the Boulder City High School Winterguard team.

As football and marching band season ends, the Boulder City High School Colorguard makes its transition to Winterguard.

Winterguard is often called the “Sport of the Arts” because it combines music, dance, and equipment skill in an indoor performance to music. The transition from Colorguard to Winterguard is rather dramatic, as the group separates itself from the marching band and shifts their mindset to a different kind of performance.

The Winterguard represents students from every corner of the campus from all four grade levels. This year the BCHS Winterguard has 18 members. The Winterguard program at Boulder City High School is welcome to all students and is a great place to get involved with the school and make lifelong friends.

This year the guard is performing to a song by Cody Fry called “Fix You”, and will compete in five competitions in Southern Nevada as part of the Winterguard Association of Southern California, WGASC, circuit in the High School AA class.

The guard spends months learning choreography and perfecting the show for competition. Not a lot of people know how much time and dedication the guard puts in during the season. The guard members, ranging in experience levels, must learn dance technique and new equipment skills to prepare for competition.

“This year’s BCHS Winterguard show is creative and flows together really well. The story is incredible and inspiring,” said Winterguard Captain Sunshine Tucker, a BCHS senior.

As part of this year’s show, the Winterguard will be using new flags, sabres and rifles that were purchased using a grant from the city of Boulder City. Getting donations from the community are vital for the program because each season can cost up to $5,000 between registration fees, uniforms and equipment for the show.

If anyone is interested in donating to the program, please contact Joanna Strachan at the high school.