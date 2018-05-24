Class of ’18 to graduate Friday

On Friday night, 145 students will finish their time at Boulder City High School as graduates of the Class of 2018 are set to receive their diplomas.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Members of the Boulder City High School's class of 2018 walk through campus on Monday, May 21, as they prepare to graduate and say goodbye to teachers and staff.

“The class of 2018 is very special to me because they entered BCHS as freshmen when I was appointed principal,” said Amy Wagner. “This is the first class I have had all four years as principal. As a class, they did amazing things at BCHS, leaving a great legacy, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of them.”

This year’s graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Bruce Eaton Field on the high school campus. Spectators will need a ticket to attend. All seniors were given 10 tickets with their caps and gowns before the ceremony. Half of their tickets were designated for inclement weather and will be the only ones allowed in should the ceremony have to move into the gym. Weather forecasts for the day predict a high of 91 and plenty of sunshine.

The school recommends that spectators plan to arrive at the graduation by 7:10 p.m. They will be allowed onto the field from the bleachers after the ceremony to take photos.

To celebrate, members of the Class of 2018 participated in the school’s annual Grad Walk on Monday. They dressed in their caps and gowns and walked en masse through the high school and around the other public schools in town to reflect on their time at school and inspire elementary and middle school students.

“Grad Walk is a tradition we started at BCHS four years ago on Senior Day. … The purpose of the Grad Walk is not only an opportunity for the Boulder City community to congratulate our seniors, but it is also an opportunity for the students of our community schools to see that graduation and achieving their dreams is possible,” Wagner said. “It is important for our current students and the students of our community schools to realize that they can do it, too. … I want all of our students to be able to envision what they want in the future so that they can work and plan toward it. My favorite part of Grad Walk is to see the smiles and hear the cheers of the students and parents as the graduating class passes by.”

Additionally, it is a chance for the community to celebrate the upcoming graduation with the students before the ceremony.

“I enjoy the Grad Walk sometimes more than the graduation ceremony because our graduating seniors have an opportunity to interact with our wonderful community and share their accomplishments with them,” Wagner said. “It’s an awesome day, and you can see that in the faces of everyone.”

The school encourages spectators at Friday’s graduation ceremony to listen politely to the speakers and refrain from catcalls, whistles and other verbal noises during the program because it can make it difficult to hear the graduates’ names.

Air horns, noisemakers, beach balls and “other nuisance items” are not allowed, according to the school. Anyone who does not follow the rules will be removed from the audience.

If you go What: BCHS graduation ceremony When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 25 Where: Bruce Eaton Field, Boulder City High School Cost: Free, but those who attend must have a ticket

