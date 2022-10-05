City’s streetlight project takes dark turn

Although Boulder City is one of the safest and friendliest communities, outdoor lighting is still a significant need and something we are prioritizing for residents. We take feedback seriously in City Hall about replacing streetlights and improving their radiance. We have been working on efficient and effective solutions for those in Boulder City, knowing that lighting is one of the most common contacts we receive within the city.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) City Manager Taylour Tedder

In 2021, City Council directed staff to look at replacing the cool white/blue streetlights and fixtures with “Dark Sky” friendly lights. The International Dark-Sky Association “promotes win-win solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting,” which Boulder City strives to achieve.

Such an extensive lighting initiative could be costly. Thus, Boulder City teamed up with the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation to apply for a $1.9 million U.S. Economic Development Authority grant. These funds will allow the city to retrofit every municipal light with energy-efficient, light-pollution-reducing fixtures.

The lighting will provide significant energy cost savings for the city of Boulder City. The new dimmable, eco-friendly light fixtures will help curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions and protect natural ecosystems and native wildlife from critical light pollution impacts. The lighting will also advance sustainable dark sky recreation and tourism opportunities for families and visitors and restore continuity among the look and feel of our streetlights.

To that point, our electrical and street employees (who do great work) have been asked to wait on widespread replacement of high-intensity LED streetlights after numerous complaints about the bright white light from residents and City Council members. Safety hazards have been resolved, but many lights that aesthetically serve the community need attention. Please note that as we look ahead and focus on these changes, some lights appear motion-activated, but they’re not.

Reporting streetlight problems such as flickering or outages is easy; you can do it through See Click Fix, at the city’s website at bcnv.org, or simply by placing a call.

The city’s lighting retrofit project will kick off in 2023 and is an essential step in Boulder City’s efforts to achieve Dark Skies Community Certification. If the IDA approves the designation, Boulder City will become one of Nevada’s first designated communities. Residents are strongly encouraged to participate in our efforts, but it is not a requirement.

The EDA investment in Boulder City’s lighting infrastructure is an excellent step toward the city’s goals of preserving the dark skies of our community and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area for their natural and cultural value. Becoming a certified dark sky community through the IDA will preserve our community’s quality of life and increase the type of tourism our community sees. We appreciate the support of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen and the state of Nevada for supporting this project.

Now, I’m asking residents to “enlighten us.” The city launched a survey on this effort. Questions include:

■ How familiar are you with Dark Skies and certified communities?

■ Are you personally impacted by light pollution (light on your property from a source other than your own?)

■ How often do you stargaze?

■ Would you consider motion detectors on your exterior lights?

■ Do you have a temperature preference for outdoor lighting? Cool (blue/white) or warm (orange/yellow)

■ Given the proximity to Las Vegas, do you think Boulder City can improve its night sky visibility?

Take the Dark Skies survey and learn more about the initiative at www.bcnv.org/darkskies. I look forward to making our city lighting system the best it can be for our residents and the community’s character.

Taylour Tedder is the city manager for Boulder City.