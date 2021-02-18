43°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City’s origins celebrated

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
February 17, 2021 - 4:26 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2021 - 4:37 pm
(Gregory Gordon) A small houselike building constructed by Union Oil Co. in 1931 is one of four ...
(Gregory Gordon) A small houselike building constructed by Union Oil Co. in 1931 is one of four that remains on the 1300 block of Boulder City Parkway.
(Gregory Gordon) This map shows the location of the Union and Standard oil buildings adjacent t ...
(Gregory Gordon) This map shows the location of the Union and Standard oil buildings adjacent to Union Pacific’s railroad tracks. The remaining four buildings are among the oldest in Boulder City.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) This houselike office is one of four buildings cons ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) This houselike office is one of four buildings constructed in 1931 by Union Oil Co. of Nevada and Standard Oil Co. of California to support vehicles used to build Hoover Dam. It is the most originally intact of the buildings in the 1300 block of Boulder City Parkway.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Carole Gordon, property owner, and her son, Monsign ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Carole Gordon, property owner, and her son, Monsignor Gregory Gordon, shared some history Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, of the houselike office in the 1300 block of Boulder City Parkway and three other structures that were constructed by Union Oil Co. of Nevada and Standard Oil Co. of California in 1931 to support vehicles used in the building of Hoover Dam.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A small safe was embedded into the floor of the off ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A small safe was embedded into the floor of the office at the site of the former Union Oil Co. of Nevada and Standard Oil Co. of California facility in Boulder City. The houselike office is the most intact of the four 1931 buildings on the site in the 1300 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Ninety years ago this month, Boulder City was officially placed on the map.

Carole Gordon and members of her family marked the occasion by showcasing four buildings that were constructed adjacent to the Union Pacific railroad tracks to support the fledgling city.

Standing in the 1300 block of Boulder City Parkway, the structures, owned by Gordon, were built by the Union Oil Co. of Nevada and Standard Oil Co. of California to supply fuel for construction vehicles as well as the airport, which was across the street. Remaining on site are a houselike office and three warehouse structures.

“Boulder City was placed on the map February 1, when the Union Pacific System completed its 22.71 miles of branch line connecting with the main line south of Las Vegas, Nevada, … ,” wrote Joel L. Priest Jr. in the March 1931 issue of “The Union Pacific Magazine.”

The railroad line was considered a first step for the construction of Hoover Dam, as it provided a way for supplies and materials to be transported to the site.

Randy Hees, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, said the buildings were adjacent to a spur off the main railroad tracks.

“They are important as they supported the city,” he said.

Mark Hall-Patton, museum administrator for the Clark County Museum system, agreed, calling the four buildings some of the earliest structures built in Boulder City.

“They are historically significant to Boulder City.”

Hall-Patton said the community “can consider itself very lucky” because so many buildings from the 1930s remain standing.

While all of the buildings have been modified — two house Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum and one houses a store — the small office is the closest to original, Hall-Patton said.

According to Monsignor Gregory Gordon, Carole Gordon’s son, part of the original tin roof was damaged in a storm and had to be repaired but the interior beadboard ceiling and walls are original.

Carole Gordon said a small safe in the floor remains intact, and the bathroom door and door knob also are original.

Gregory Gordon said the four buildings are all that remain of the 15 built on the site.

“I like to say this marked the start of Boulder City,” he told a small group gathered to learn more about the buildings. “This is our history.”

Three historic buildings that once were in Boulder City, including the original Union Pacific depot and Grand Canyon Airlines ticketing office, are now at the county museum in Henderson.

Hees said that at one point there were seven sets of tracks behind the historic buildings and they were part of a transfer area. Three lines were owned by Union Pacific and four were owned by the government, he added.

In addition to describing the first buildings in town, the magazine article also detailed the 10-mile stretch of railroad tracks that will travel “around the mountain grades and through four tunnels leading to the top and bottom of the granite walls of Black Canyon which will harbor Hoover dam.”

Today, part of that stretch makes up the Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Hikers can pass through the tunnels as they walk along the former railroad grade that offers panoramic views of Lake Mead.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A party of six dines outside Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Big ...
COVID restrictions eased
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Statewide restrictions were eased earlier this week by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak allowing residents to attend city meetings in person as well as visit a restaurant without reservations and with a larger group or participate in small gatherings.

Boulder City The proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 includes a $40.4 million general fund and ...
Budget sees $2.4 million boost
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022 is approximately $2.4 million more than last year’s because revenues are expected to be almost as high as before the pandemic. The 2021 budget was reduced by several million dollars due to projected revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A judge set bail at $750,000 for Jordan Barson, se ...
Bail set for driver who killed cyclists
By Boulder City Review

A judge set bail at $750,000 for a box truck driver accused of killing five Las Vegas bicyclists, court records show.

Fired city employees file appeal
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Two former employees are appealing the dismissal of their complaint accusing the city and council members of violating the open meeting law and breaching a covenant of good faith and fair dealing when they were fired.

Boulder City StoryBook Homes can begin the final phase of Boulder Hills Estates after City Cou ...
StoryBook’s final phase OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The third and last phase of Boulder Hills Estates can begin as City Council unanimously approved its final map.

Boulder City City revenues are expected to improve for fiscal year 2022, and staff is recommend ...
Staff recommends reinstating 10 city jobs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Staff is recommending 10 jobs be reinstated this next fiscal year because of the city’s improved financial outlook.

(Zachary Cummings) Boulder City resident Zachary Cummings filed his paperwork Feb. 4, 2021, to ...
Thirteen to run for City Council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The field of candidates running for the two open City Council seats is set. Thirteen residents will vie for the seats currently held by Councilwomen Tracy Folda and Judy Hoskins.

Boulder City City Clerk Lorene Krumm
Council to discuss firing city clerk
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The mayor has called for a hearing to discuss firing City Clerk Lorene Krumm and she said it is because she participated in an investigation of his alleged actions at City Hall.

Students at Mitchell Elementary School will be allowed back on campus March 1, according to new ...
Elementary students will return to campus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Some of Boulder City’s youngest students will be back on campus in less than a month.