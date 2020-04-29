90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City’s new risk fund to cover insurance, legal issues costs

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 29, 2020 - 3:25 pm
 

City Council took another step in its quest for transparency by unanimously approving a special risk management fund that will provide money for insurance premiums and deductibles, claims not covered by insurance and legal defense and settlement proceeds.

“Risk management begins with the realization that a government is going to eventually suffer a loss of some kind. … Having this fund will allow us to clearly see what our risk-related costs are,” said Accounting Manager Rebecca Gillis at Tuesday’s, April 28, council meeting.

The amount of this reserve will be 1 percent of the solar lease revenue and 10 percent of general fund revenue if it exceeded anticipated income in the budget from the prior fiscal year.

Gillis said with that formula the new fund would be approximately $3 million for the 2020 fiscal year and approximately $1.5 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

“I think it would be good not only for the finance department but also for transparency,” said Councilwoman Judy Hoskins.

Councilwoman Tracy Folda agreed.

“I think it’s a lot clearer … and governs where the money comes from,” she said.

She did, however, ask if funding the reserve was mandatory.

City Manager Al Noyola said if the money was part of an approved budget it would have to be funded, but the council could choose to adjust the amount of money allocated to it.

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges asked whether the money could go back into the general fund if it isn’t used.

Noyola said any unused amount would revert back to the account where it came from.

Councilman James Howard Adams agreed with Folda and said he could clearly see where the money was going to and coming from.

“For me, one of the biggest benefits here is the transparency factor,” he added.

Council also approved giving Community Development Block Grant funds to Lend A Hand of Boulder City and Emergency Aid of Boulder City. Lend A Hand will receive $9,411 and Emergency Aid will receive $26,787.

“I would just like to point out that both of these agencies right now during this state of emergency are clearly providing service to this community that would be very difficult to come by in any other way, so I can’t think of a better use of community development money than providing it to these nonprofits,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus.

The disbursement was approved 4-0, with Bridges abstaining from the vote and discussion because she said she wrote Emergency Aid’s grant proposal.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15, while some of the restri ...
Closure extended: Governor continues stay-at-home order to May 15
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Nevada’s month-old stay-at-home order that is set to expire today, April 30, at midnight, will be extended two weeks to May 15, though some coronavirus restrictions will be eased starting Friday, May 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Wednesday, April 29.

Amy Wagner The scoreboard at Bruce Eaton Field at Boulder City High School honored the class of ...
Seniors to wait for graduation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the current limitations on social gatherings, Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 is going to wait to hold its graduation ceremony until more people can be together in one place.

CDC adds symptoms for virus
CDC adds symptoms for virus
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms for the coronavirus.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Boulder City Library, as seen March 16, has cl ...
Whats open, whats closed in Boulder City
By Boulder City Review

As the nation copes with COVID-19, area businesses have taken action to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order for nonessential businesses and services to close.

(Vegas Valley Photography) Heather Marianna, left, owner of Beauty Kitchen Boutique, hands out ...
Businesses find new ways to reach customers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City businesses are finding creative ways to operate while dealing with directives issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few of their stories:

A page featuring kindergarten photos of graduating seniors will be published by the Boulder Cit ...
Kindergarten pictures sought
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Review is once again honoring Boulder City High School’s graduating class of seniors with a special issue. Set to be published May 21, when graduation was scheduled, the special issue will feature stories about graduating seniors along with the page featuring their kindergarten photos.

Heat warning issued
By Boulder City Review

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

Boulder City City staff is estimating a $9.1 million loss in revenues for the 2021 fiscal year ...
Virus projected to cause $9.1 million shortfall in city’s budget
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is facing an estimated $9.1 million revenue loss for the 2021 fiscal year budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic and staff is suggesting to use almost $4 million from reserves to help balance and offset those losses.