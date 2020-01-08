52°F
Cityhood Celebration

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
January 8, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 

Left, Rep. Susie Lee spoke about the city and her connection to the community during the 60th anniversary celebration of Boulder City’s incorporation Saturday, Jan. 4, in the recreation center. She also spoke about efforts to help get doors accessible to the handicapped at the local post office and encouraged people to contact her office about any concerns or issues they may have.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Above, a cake featuring pictures from the early days of Boulder City’s incorporation was served during the 60th anniversary celebration Saturday, Jan. 4, at the recreation center. Several hundred people attended the festivities and shared memories of their lives in the city.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

The attorney general’s office is investigating an open meeting law complaint filed against Ci ...
Complaint filed: Former councilwoman alleges open meeting law violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The attorney general’s office is investigating an open meeting law complaint filed recently against the City Council by a former member in regards to actions taken at the Oct. 22 meeting.

The 2019 State of the City event was a time for residents and city staff including, from left, ...
Mayor to discuss changes at State of City
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will present his first State of the City address next week, continuing the annual tradition of sharing past accomplishments with city residents and telling them what to expect in the coming months.

Boulder City In its preliminary report, Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. said the city's ele ...
Study: Utility reserves seem adequate
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s utility rate study has started and shows there are enough projected financial reserves for its capital improvement projects, but that could change depending on the city’s needs.

The city is now accepting nominations for its Historic Preservation Award. Last year's recipien ...
Nominees sought for preservation award
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and City Council are seeking nominations for the 2020 Historic Preservation Award.

(Boulder City Review) Boulder City recently debuted an interactive tool that allows citizens to ...
City launches interactive online finance tool
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A new online tool that allows citizens to view the city’s revenue and expenses debuted earlier this month.

News Briefs, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

Crosswalk criminal case concludes

Tina Ransom
Tall tales don’t surprise officers
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Perhaps you were wondering why, when you tell an officer something perfectly logical (like “I’ve only had two drinks”), they look at you sideways. It seems astounding to me that people will go out of their way to find an officer or come in the station just to tell a tall tale. Somewhere far, far away, a rumor began, something like, the first to speak is considered the winner.

Police Blotter, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

Dec. 31, 12:36 a.m.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman has lived in a former mine in the hillside ...
Man living in mine told to leave
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A man who has been living in an abandoned mine shaft for seven years in an undeveloped area of Boulder City was recently given a 30-day notice to leave.

Outgoing Boulder City Planning Commissioners Fritz McDonald and Cokie Booth said they will miss ...
Service remains priority for McDonald, Booth
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s two outgoing planning commissioners intend to stay busy with the community despite no longer being a part of the local leadership.