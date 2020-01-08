Cityhood Celebration

Left, Rep. Susie Lee spoke about the city and her connection to the community during the 60th anniversary celebration of Boulder City’s incorporation Saturday , Jan. 4, in the recreation center. She also spoke about efforts to help get doors accessible to the handicapped at the local post office and encouraged people to contact her office about any concerns or issues they may have.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rep. Susie Lee spoke about the city and her connection to the community during the 60th anniversary celebration of Boulder City’s incorporation Saturday, Jan. 4, in the recreation center. She also spoke about efforts to help get doors accessible to the handicapped at the local post office and encouraged people to contact her office about any concerns or issues they may have. Several hundred people attended the festivities and shared their memories of their lives in the city.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A cake featuring pictures from the early days of Boulder City’s incorporation was served during the 60th anniversary celebration Saturday, Jan. 4, at the recreation center. Several hundred people attended the festivities and shared memories of their lives in the city.

