59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City to offer Walker attorney job

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 14, 2021 - 6:10 pm
 
City Council unanimously approved offering Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker the full-time p ...
City Council unanimously approved offering Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker the full-time position at its special meeting Wednesday, April 14. The offer is contingent on her passing a background check and a health screening.

For the second time in about three years, Boulder City’s acting city attorney is being offered the permanent position after hiring an outside firm to conduct a statewide search for candidates.

At a special meeting Wednesday, April 14, City Council approved hiring Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker as the full-time city attorney. Walker was one of three finalists interviewed for the position. The other two were Nye County Deputy District Attorney Christi Kindel and attorney Stephen Smith.

“What I do look at for a city attorney is for someone who can assist the council in developing policy, and Ms. Walker has years of experience at the state Legislature, working in conjunction with other government bodies … . I think she’s well suited for the position,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus.

Walker earned her law degree in 2017 and has eight years of experience working with law firms, organizations and the Nevada State Assembly. Before coming to Boulder City she worked for Holland &Hart LLP in Las Vegas.

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges said at first she was concerned about Walker’s age and experience but she has been “so incredibly impressed with her.”

“From my perspective, I’ve been proved wrong,” she said.

Councilman James Howard Adams said even though Walker had an advantage by being the acting city attorney, she had numerous people recommend her for the position and members of the public said they liked working with her.

He said he believed that she is the “absolute right person for this job at this time.”

Councilwomen Judy Hoskins and Tracy Folda agreed with making a contingent job offer to Walker.

“They were all very qualified to fill the position and all had different set(s) of skills that would benefit the city, but clearly I think that one has raised above the others … Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker,” said Folda.

They unanimously approved offering the full-time city attorney position to Walker contingent on a background check. She will also need to complete a health screening and the city will need to negotiate a contract with her.

GovHR USA conducted this recruitment process and will use a current draft contract from the city’s labor attorney to create an employment agreement It will also be performing her background check.

The salary range that will be used for the negotiation is $120,000-$145,000, according to McManus. It was the one used in the recruitment materials.

Also during the 6½-hour-long special meeting, council interviewed five city manager candidates: Jessica J. Brown, director of finance for Placentia, California; Edward O. Dickie, town manager for St. James, North Carolina; Dana P. Hlvac, development services administrator for the city of Las Vegas; Forrest H. Neurerburg, city manager for Monte Vista, Colorado; and Taylour R.B. Tedder, assistant city manager for Leavenworth, Kansas.

Senior Vice President Sarah McKee of GovHR USA asked each of them 17 questions about their experience, management style, vision for Boulder City and desire to move to Boulder City as well as what they would tackle in their first 90 days on the job and how they think cities should engage with nonprofit organizations.

She said she will make a composite score for each candidate based on the evaluation forms filled out by council members. They can then choose two or three candidates to interview in person.

They will discuss those candidates at a future meeting and are tentatively planning one for April 21.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one. The next step ...
New $21 million pool facility proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one after hearing the recommendation of an ad hoc committee and seeing results of a recent study.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, April 13, that all statewide social distancing mandates w ...
May reopening set as distancing rule to end
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak says the requirement to wear a mask while in public will remain in place for an undetermined amount of time as the state moves to fully reopen.

(Pernell Bryant/Special to the Boulder City Review) Bighorn sheep, seen at Hemenway Valley Park ...
Sheep to be tested for disease
By Boulder City Review

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be conducting tests on bighorn sheep at Hemenway Valley Park later this month.

 
Lee: City to get $14 million from rescue plan
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Susie Lee visited Boulder City on Tuesday, April 6, to tout how the American Rescue Plan will benefit the community, small businesses, local residents and the city government, which will receive $14 million directly.

Jorgensen takes top spot in council race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Sherri Jorgensen appears to have been elected to the City Council during Tuesday’s primary election, while Cokie Booth and Matt Fox will likely face off in the June 15 General Election for the second seat.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Nye County Deputy District Attorney Christi Kindel an ...
City attorney finalists interviewed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is down to three finalists for a new city attorney and the council could make a decision about who to hire at a special meeting Wednesday, April 14.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Terry Chastain is arraigned for a misdemeanor charge ...
Man faces jail time for hoarding cats
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A man is facing a misdemeanor charge and possible jail time for hoarding almost 70 cats in his Boulder City mobile home in 2019.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review New owners Grant and Larry Turner are turning the for ...
Agency sends grant request for more review
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Redevelopment Agency is holding off on awarding a historic preservation grant to local father and son builders Grant and Larry Turner because it is unsure if the project fits the guidelines for the program.

Boulder City A national monument is being proposed for Avi Kwa Ame, which means spirit mountai ...
City backs monument designation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is backing a proposed national monument in a part of the Mojave Desert that borders the town.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Early voting in the 2021 City Council race continue ...
Early voting underway
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Early voting in the primary election to narrow the field of candidates for two open City Council seats began March 25. As of the end of day Tuesday, the most recent numbers available by deadline, 824 voters had cast their ballots.