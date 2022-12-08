40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

City sued by former attorney

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 7, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
Former City Attorney Steve Morris
Former City Attorney Steve Morris

Former Boulder City Attorney Steven Morris filed a lawsuit against the city Friday, Dec. 2, alleging his civil rights were violated.

His complaint accuses the city of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, violating the state’s employment practices, and reinstates the claim that he was fired in retaliation for being a witness and substantiating allegations made by several city employees of “religious discrimination, harassment, bullying and creating a hostile work environment” by former Mayor Kiernan McManus.

This is the same claim made in his original lawsuit against the city that was withdrawn in November 2020 because he had not “exhausted his administrative remedies.”

Morris received notice from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September that he had fulfilled the requirements, exhausted “administrative remedies” and had the right to sue the city.

He said the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, which helped him file his charge of discrimination with the EEOC, closed his case with no findings because some of his claims overlapped with his original, ongoing case that is now awaiting a decision from the Nevada Supreme Court.

The lawsuit is similar to the civil suit filed in late July by former City Manager Alfonso Noyola, who was fired at the same Oct. 13, 2020, meeting as Morris.

Morris said the city now has 45 days to respond to his suit, either by filing a motion to dismiss the case or providing an answer, in which they would generally deny all the allegations.

City Attorney Brittany Walker confirmed the process for filing the lawsuit and needing the “right-to-sue notice from the Nevada Equal Rights Commission (NERC) or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)” first.

“Since Mr. Morris has now received the right-to-sue notice he is re-alleging these claims,” she said, adding, “The city is hopeful to have these matters resolved in the near future.”

In addition to his claim of being fired in retaliation for substantiating allegations against the former mayor, Morris’ suit claims the Oct. 13, 2020, meeting violated the open meeting law and several provisions of his employment contract, namely that he could not be terminated within six months before or after a City Council election.

He states that he was not given the severance payment guaranteed by his contract as he did not violate any terms of the employment agreement nor was he convicted of a gross misdemeanor or felony.

He also claims that during the 2½ years he served as city attorney he was never disciplined or reprimanded and that the city had not conducted any performance evaluations. Despite this, the agenda items to consider firing him stated the City Council would consider “his character, alleged misconduct, and/or professional competence.”

According to Morris, he was told a few weeks ago that the entire Supreme Court will rule on the open meeting law violation complaint, without oral arguments. Other complaints regarding contractual issues, harassment and religious discrimination have been put on hold until the original complaint is resolved.

Former Councilwoman Tracy Folda was also named in that suit.

His civil suit asks for a jury trial and that he be awarded an “amount equal to the wages, salary, and benefits” which he would have earned, legal fees, compensatory and punitive damages, funds to pay for any tax liability he may incur, and to restore any benefits he would have been entitled to if he had not been fired.

If Morris had received his severance package when he was terminated, he would have received $259,458.15.

Noyola, who also has not been paid severance, would have received $234,613.97.

An offer by the city in June 2021 to settle the cases — $270,000 for Morris including attorney fees, costs, expenses and interest and $290,000 for Noyola — expired with no response from the former employees.

As of late last month, Bailey Kennedy, the Las Vegas-based legal firm hired to defend the city in this matter, has been paid more than $300,000.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Justin Pattison, deputy superintendent of Lake Mead N ...
Hundreds defend boating at Lake Mead
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Max Convis never imagined a day when park officials would even consider the option of restricting boat access to Lake Mead, a reservoir he has boated on for half a century.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Evaporation ponds at the Boulder City wastewater t ...
City may be ready to boost water recycling
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Even as other communities in the Las Vegas Valley have recycled water since the 1960s, the city closest to Hoover Dam uses up to 500 million gallons a year one time and then casts it away, lost to the air and desert.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Roughly 2,000 boats are docked at Lake Mead, including ...
Future of boats on Lake Mead murky
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Shrinking water levels are creating a murky unknown about recreational boating on Lake Mead.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Wreaths Across America will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the ...
Wreaths Across America returns
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Wreaths Across America, an event that features wreaths placed on the graves of veterans buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the chapel.

‘Spoof’ call temporarily locksdown high school
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School was placed on a brief lockdown this morning after Boulder City Police dispatch received a “spoofed” all at 9:09 a.m. from someone claiming to be a teacher supposedly hiding from a gunman in the school, according to a city official.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) New City Council members Steve Walton, far left, Mayor Joe H ...
New council seated
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy took his oath of office along with new council members Steve Walton and Cokie Booth during a special City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29, night.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mark Martin of the city’s electrical departm ...
Holiday activities fill December calendar
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

December’s arrival can only mean one thing in Boulder City: It’s time to celebrate.

Getty images
Police investigate Thanksgiving shooting
By Boulder City Review

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in the 1000 block of Boulder City Parkway, said Lisa LaPlante, communications manager.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) City Manager Taylour Tedder
Past year reflects positively on future
By Taylour Tedder Special to the Boulder City Review

It’s my second holiday season in Boulder City since I became a resident in August 2021. As the end of this year approaches, I want to reflect on what I’ve appreciated experiencing, working toward and accomplishing. There are many to thank for our focus and progress in 2022, including the City Council, city employees, and residents’ feedback.

(Image courtesy of Lisa LaPlante) City Manager Taylour Tedder, left, presents Mayor Kiernan McM ...
Outgoing council members honored
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

City Council honored departing members and unanimously approved or voted to postpone all actions during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, night.