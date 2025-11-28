49°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

City sponsors Small Business Saturday

More Stories
Ron Eland/Review file photo The Christmas House, located at 1525 Fifth Street and owned by Dale ...
Kicking off BC’s holiday season
BC mounted unit gets put out to pasture
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City author Lisa Hellett recently self-published her thir ...
Local author publishes third book
Courtesy photo Roy Poindexter, with the help of Boulder City Hospital staff and family, was abl ...
Hospital patient attends granddaughter’s wedding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 28, 2025 - 9:45 am
 

How many times a day does the Amazon truck pull into your neighborhood?

As the collective shopping habits have migrated more and more online, the city is making an effort to remind residents to support local Boulder City businesses.

“Owning a small business means a lot of long days, and hard work, but it can also be very rewarding. Small businesses are the foundation of many communities. They boost civic pride and engagement through sponsorships and special events,” read a release from the city.

Small Business Saturday is an annual shopping holiday that takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States, encouraging consumers to support local small businesses. It was created by American Express in 2010 to promote holiday shopping at small, independent retailers. Over the past fifteen years, consumers have spent an estimated $223 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Along with other cities nationwide, Boulder City will mark Nov. 29 as Small Business Saturday. The city is promoting small businesses this year with the Boulder City Passport program. Through December 31, 2025, when residents and visitors explore and support Historic Downtown District businesses, they could win $50 in gift cards.

“Once someone visits 20 participating businesses in the Downtown Historic District, they can enter a drawing and possibly win $50 in gift cards from local businesses throughout the entire city,” said Raffi Festekjian, the city’s economic development coordinator. “More than half of Nevada employees work for or own a small business. Showing small businesses your support helps keep money in our community.”

Boulder City Passports are now available at City Hall, or in select locations in the Downtown Historic District including Boulder Bowl, Coffee Cup, Dam Roast House, Boulder City Company Store and Ruben’s Wood Craft & Toys.

“The program is designed to increase foot traffic, promote local shopping, and create a fun and engaging experience for all, “ said City Manager Ned Thomas. “The back of the passport advertises many fun, special events in Boulder City through the holiday season. We invite you to consider shopping Boulder City’s local businesses during one of these great holiday events coming up.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Review file photo The Christmas House, located at 1525 Fifth Street and owned by Dale ...
Kicking off BC’s holiday season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This time of year in Boulder City it often looks like a scene from a Christmas Hallmark movie, minus the big-city girl who falls in love with the small-town guy. And, minus the snow.

BC mounted unit gets put out to pasture
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was a concept 57 years in the making that lasted eight years when it finally came to fruition.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City author Lisa Hellett recently self-published her thir ...
Local author publishes third book
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For Boulder City author Lisa Hallett, writing a book is like a recipe. A little of this, a little of that, a dash of family, and a pinch of friends and in the end, something she hopes people will enjoy.

bcr default image
Breeding issue tabled …again
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is a can that has been kicked down the road for almost three years – or more like 14 years, depending on how you count. And it got kicked down the road again last week as the city council failed to come to a consensus on the issue of pet breeding in Boulder City.

Courtesy image An overhead map provided by city staff showing areas recommended for off-leash d ...
Put that dog on a leash BC tightens “at-large” law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The most important part of what happens in a city council meeting is not always the vote. Sometimes it is something that seems minor at the time. This week, as the council finally voted unanimously to tighten up Boulder City’s notoriously lax leash law, the important part came long before any discussion about the actual law.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Last Thursday morning, Hoover Dam played host to the U.S. Capitol ...
Hoover Dam hosts Capitol Christmas Tree
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There are a couple of things that unite most Nevadans: how people often mispronounce that state’s name and for those who have been around a while, their dislike of the Duke men’s basketball team.

bcr default image
BCHS coach ‘unavailable’ for football playoff game
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Parents of student athletes playing on Boulder City High School’s football team received a note last Thursday morning from BCHS Principal Amy Wagner informing them that the team’s head coach would be “unavailable” for that night’s playoff game.