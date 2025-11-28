City sponsors Small Business Saturday

How many times a day does the Amazon truck pull into your neighborhood?

As the collective shopping habits have migrated more and more online, the city is making an effort to remind residents to support local Boulder City businesses.

“Owning a small business means a lot of long days, and hard work, but it can also be very rewarding. Small businesses are the foundation of many communities. They boost civic pride and engagement through sponsorships and special events,” read a release from the city.

Small Business Saturday is an annual shopping holiday that takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the United States, encouraging consumers to support local small businesses. It was created by American Express in 2010 to promote holiday shopping at small, independent retailers. Over the past fifteen years, consumers have spent an estimated $223 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Along with other cities nationwide, Boulder City will mark Nov. 29 as Small Business Saturday. The city is promoting small businesses this year with the Boulder City Passport program. Through December 31, 2025, when residents and visitors explore and support Historic Downtown District businesses, they could win $50 in gift cards.

“Once someone visits 20 participating businesses in the Downtown Historic District, they can enter a drawing and possibly win $50 in gift cards from local businesses throughout the entire city,” said Raffi Festekjian, the city’s economic development coordinator. “More than half of Nevada employees work for or own a small business. Showing small businesses your support helps keep money in our community.”

Boulder City Passports are now available at City Hall, or in select locations in the Downtown Historic District including Boulder Bowl, Coffee Cup, Dam Roast House, Boulder City Company Store and Ruben’s Wood Craft & Toys.

“The program is designed to increase foot traffic, promote local shopping, and create a fun and engaging experience for all, “ said City Manager Ned Thomas. “The back of the passport advertises many fun, special events in Boulder City through the holiday season. We invite you to consider shopping Boulder City’s local businesses during one of these great holiday events coming up.”