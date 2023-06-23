70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

City signs on to new union agreements

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 22, 2023 - 7:18 pm
 

The city recently agreed to new contracts with city employees represented by a pair of bargaining units of Teamsters Local 14. The Blue Collar Bargaining Unit represents dozens of city employees ranging from animal control officers to HVAC techs and wastewater workers. The Clerical Bargaining Unit, while smaller, still represents a range of employees from department secretaries to code enforcement officers to court clerks.

Both union units have been without a contract since June 30, 2022 when the last agreement expired. The new agreements will result in more than $3 million in additional labor costs to the city covering the 2023, 2024 and 2025 fiscal years with about 40% of the total increase coming in the 2025 fiscal year. According to city staff, the increases in FY2023 and FY2024 are already accounted for in the recently adopted FY2024 budget. Increases for FY2025 will have to be accounted for in a future budget.

The new agreement with the clerical bargaining unit will result in $128,805 in additional wages and lump-sum bonuses of $70,378 bringing the total increase for fiscal year 2023 to $199,183. In fiscal year 2024, wages go up by an additional $355,155 plus additional benefit expenses of $16,836 and another lump-sum bonus of $75,339, bringing the total FY2024 increase to $447,330. Wages increase by an additional $464,210 in FY2025 plus an increase in benefit payments of $30,636 for a total increase of $494,846 for FY2025.

About two-thirds of the additional wages and benefits will flow to members of the Blue Collar Bargaining Unit —$1,933,815 over the course of three years.

Fiscal year 2023 costs will go up by $227,617 in wages, $780 towards benefits and a lump-sum bonus of $124,507 for a total of $352,904 in additional costs. Fiscal year 2024 will see an increase in wages of $641,613 plus $29,328 in benefit costs and a lump-sum bonus of $133,698 for a total FY2024 increase of $775,311. In fiscal year 2025, there is no bonus budgeted while wages are set to increase by $805,600 and benefit costs are slated for an increase of $52,728.

City staff noted in their report that the new agreements were negotiated during a time when general inflation reached levels not seen since the late 1970s and during a national labor shortage. They also noted that the new agreements were in line with other current city practices and were modeled on similar agreements in other jurisdictions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate 11, a 15-mile bypass around Boulder City, opened five ...
I-11 anniversary: “Tumbleweed town” fears turn to success stories
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In the summer of 2018, Interstate 11 opened to the public with lingering questions and concerns as to how having thousands of vehicles each day going around — rather than through — Boulder City would impact local businesses.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) File photo of a typical tiny home layout
Tiny homes coming to Boulder City?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission is slated to consider changes to zoning in Boulder City that would allow for “tiny homes” (typically less than 400 square feet in size) to co-exist with mobile homes.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Before becoming a muralist, Connie Ferraro spent nearly two decad ...
From Broadway to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Many may know Connie Ferraro best for her nearly two dozen large murals that could be seen around town over the years, while others may know her as the wife of longtime Mayor Bob Ferraro.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Booking photos of Jeffrey Terakami.
Local couple charged with drug-related death of child
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Two Boulder City parents were taken into custody on June 16 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 8-month-old child in November of last year.

City will pay $220K more for insurance in FY2024
City will pay $220K more for insurance in FY2024
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“It would be very helpful to explain if the 32% year-over-year increase is a blanket one affecting other jurisdiction similarly situated to Boulder City or if we are being singled out in some way.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Eric Estes has been the the Boulder Dam Credit Union for just und ...
BDCU president/CEO carries on predecessor’s legacy
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For many years, the Boulder Dam Credit Union has had the affectionate nickname of the “Credit Reunion” as it has been one of those places you’re almost guaranteed to see a former classmate, colleague or neighbor.

Council plays a game of ‘hurry this along’
Council plays a game of ‘hurry this along’
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Towards the end of this week’s City Council meeting, Councilmember Steve Walton kind of said the quiet part out loud. “I asked Mayor Hardy if he had a heart and a soul,” he said. “And if so we would get out of here promptly”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Dr. Joe and Jill Hardy smile at comments from their longtime fri ...
Hardys honored at gala
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The smiles on their faces said it all.

Photo courtesy C.N. Baker Chere’ Pedersen with some of her father’s memorabilia in her Boul ...
Unsolved Father’s Day military mystery
By Chuck N. Baker

The military has many secrets that must be kept under wraps. Over the years individuals in uniform as well as civilians who work in sensitive industries have been arrested and jailed for exposing military secrets to other nations. And make no mistake, those kinds of secrets must be kept under wraps for the security of the nation.