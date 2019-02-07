City puts details about pool project online

Residents have a new resource to learn about the city’s proposed aquatic center: www.bcnv.org/pool.

The webpage went live today, Feb. 7, and includes information about the project and the questions that will be on the June 11 municipal election ballot.

Recently, City Council started the process for building a new pool by approving a ballot question to seek $40 million in general obligation bonds to pay for it. The current pool is almost 40 years old and is beyond repair.

City Engineer Jim Keane said the community-preferred option has program and competition pools, a fitness center, locker rooms, racquetball courts, a meeting room and an outdoor family pool. It is estimated to cost approximately $30 million now, but officials are asking for $40 million to allow for inflation.

The new webpage includes a breakdown of all proposed costs for that option, as well as several others. It also includes a frequently asked questions section and information on how much the bond would cost residents in taxes.

