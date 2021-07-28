City offers prizes for vaccines

Boulder City is incorporating several new things to help more people in town get vaccinated against COVID-19 — cash, prizes and mobile clinics.

Boulder City is offering mobile vaccination clinics next week throughout town. People who are vaccinated can also register to win $10,000 in cash and other prizes.

Boulder City is incorporating several new things to help more people in town get vaccinated against COVID-19 — cash, prizes and mobile clinics.

Starting Tuesday, residents will be able to enter a drawing for $10,000 in cash and other prizes at one of the city’s mobile vaccination clinics.

“Some people have been waiting to get vaccinated,” said Acting City Manager Michael Mays. “As we’ve seen in Nevada and other states, prizes have motivated people to get vaccinated more than the health benefits.”

Boulder City, like the rest of Clark County, is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, and Mays said the city is trying to reach herd immunity, 70 percent. Currently, 8,000 people in town have been vaccinated.

The clinics will take place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at different locations throughout town. They are open to residents and those who work in Boulder City.

“Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine can be vaccinated during the event, regardless of where they live,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray. “To be eligible for prizes, you must be a Boulder City resident or work for a business in Boulder City.”

Gray, who is also the COVID incident commander for Boulder City, said the proof of employment must be provided.

The prizes include five $1,000 cash prizes and two $2,500 cash prizes, as well as golf course packages, a signed hockey stick by Golden Knights player Nicolas Roy, and passes to the fitness center, pool and racquetball court.

“We are utilizing American Rescue Plan funds received from the federal government to pay out these prizes,” said Mays. “It is an appropriate and approved expenditure for promoting vaccinations, according to federal officials.”

Gray said to get a vaccination and participate in the drawing, someone just needs to stop by one of the clinics next week.

“Just stop at the mobile units during the times posted, get the shot and you have a shot at winning prizes in the drawing,” he said. “If you have already been vaccinated, you are eligible. Just fill out the waiver, found at www.bcnv.org/COVID-19, and bring it to one of the vaccination sites or email it to us. The vaccine is free.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, clinics will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. at Oasis Park, 1419 Marita Drive; from 3-4:30 p.m. at Lakeview Park, 103 Walker Way; and from 5-9 p.m. at in the parking lot at the 99 Cents Only Store at 800 Buchanan Blvd.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, the clinics will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. at Boulder City Golf Course, 1 Clubhouse Drive; from 3-5 p.m. at Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G; and from 5:30-7 p.m. at Del Prado Park, 904 Utah St.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the clinics will take place from 8-10 a.m. at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive; from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Hemenway Valley Park, 401 Ville Drive; and from 1-3 p.m. at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street.

Gray said the paramedics who administered the vaccine at the city’s past vaccination clinics will also be giving them out next week.

“They have been trained and were highly successful in our early clinics. … It would be great to see all eligible residents get vaccinated,” he said. “We’re asking residents who have not yet been vaccinated to consider the science behind the vaccine. One video that breaks it down is here: https://youtu.be/35Idb_lCU4o. We’ve heard from several people who, after viewing it, decided to get vaccinated, protecting themselves and their loved ones.”

The winners will be announced virtually Aug. 13. For more information, go to: www.bcnv.org/COVID-19

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.