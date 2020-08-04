City manager and attorney file complaint against city in District Court

BREAKING NEWS: According to Nevada’s Eighth District Court’s website, the city manager and city attorney have filed a complaint against the city, alleging their constitutional rights and the open meeting law have been violated by the recent notice and calling of a special council meeting to discuss terminating their employment contracts. They also claim these actions are in retaliation for testimony they gave for an internal investigation into several complaints against the mayor, regarding his behavior toward city employees. This story is developing.

