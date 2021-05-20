71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City attorney’s contract approved

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 19, 2021 - 6:17 pm
 
City Council unanimously approved a contract with Brittany Walker, officially making her the fu ...
City Council unanimously approved a contract with Brittany Walker, officially making her the full-time city attorney.

It’s official. Brittany Walker is the new city attorney. City Council unanimously approved her negotiated contract during a special meeting Wednesday, May 19.

Walker has been working as the acting city attorney since October and council approved hiring her full time in April, pending a physical examination and background check. According to supporting documents, Walker passed both of those requirements.

Her approved contract with the city includes a $125,000 base annual salary and a one-time allotment of 12 days of leave. Additionally, all the leave Walker has accrued since starting as acting city attorney in October will roll over.

According to the contract, Walker must make a written request to use more than two days of vacation time to the mayor. The request is subject to his approval or the mayor pro tem if the mayor is unavailable.

Her leave will accrue in the same manner as city department heads. She will earn 120 hours of leave in her first year working for the city. After her first year and through 10 years of employment, she will accrue 160 hours of leave per year.

Unlike the contract for the former city attorney, the contract does not include a requirement for Walker to live in town.

“Residency is not required by (the) city charter for the city attorney,” said Bryce Boldt, administrative services director.

Additionally, her contract does not provide a car or cellphone allowance.

“The city has vehicles available and, on those occasions, when the employee needs to use their own car, there is mileage reimbursement,” Boldt said.

She will receive insurance benefits including medical, vision, dental, life insurance and disability as well as contributions paid into her Nevada Public Employees Retirement System account.

Her contract also includes a section that defines “for cause” job termination. According to it, for cause termination includes employee being charged with a felony, misusing prescription drugs or having illegal drugs present in her body while she is working, manufacturing illegal drugs, unauthorized disclosure of trade secrets or committing continued gross failures in her job.

Her contract also requires a job evaluation after six months and then yearly ones after that. After an annual evaluation, she is eligible to receive a raise between zero percent to 6 percent.

Her severance package provides three months of salary if she is fired without cause. After each year of employment with the city, she will receive another month of severance pay up to six months.

Two sticking points for Walker in her contract were a requirement that if she excused from a meeting, she was to provide substitute counsel for it at her own expense.

Fisher Phillips law firm, which handled the contract for the city, and its attorney Jeff Winchester said it didn’t need to be in the contract because it could be enforced through the city charter.

“My attorney had advised me that it’s possible that the provision of the charter is not enforceable under the (American with Disabilities Act) and (Family and Medical Leave Act). … I’m not going to agree to put that in my contract,” Walker said.

“If Ms. Walker were to miss a meeting due to an FMLA qualifying reason or an ADA qualifying reason this provision in a contract might not be enforceable,” added Winchester.

Council and Walker compromised and removed the requirement for her to pay for the substitute counsel, but she still had to coordinate providing it as a condition of missing a meeting.

Walker also wanted a part of the contract to be changed to allow for a request for arbitration for any dispute or difference of opinion between her and the city according the statute of limitations rather than within 30 calendar days of the occurrence. Council agreed to change it to the statute of limitations.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylour Tedder
Council picks Tedder as city manager
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new city manager could be coming to town after City Council unanimously approved extending a conditional job offer to Taylour Tedder during a special meeting Wednesday, May 19.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council ...
Candidates share vision for city, council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local residents will be asked to select a new City Council member and weigh in on several ballot questions regarding financing options for a new pool during the June 15 general election.

Two questions about funding a new community pool will be on the June 15 ballot.
Pool funding questions on ballot
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents will have the chance to weigh in on a new community pool in the coming weeks by way of two ballot questions in the 2021 municipal election.

(Boulder Business Development) More than 50 stuffed animals were donated by members of the Boul ...
Businesses bear witness to trauma program’s success
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder Business Development recently donated about 50 teddy bears and stuffed animals to Boulder City Fire Department for its Teddy Bear Trauma program.

City Council is keeping its regular meetings at 7 p.m. even though some members want to explore ...
Proposal to change council meeting time fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council meetings will continue to start at 7 p.m., even though some members would like them to start earlier.

Boulder City Municipal Airport City Council introduced a bill for new fuel standards for the Bo ...
Council aims to adopt new airport fuel standards
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The fuel standards for Boulder City Municipal Airport are back on the table as City Council will discuss them at a meeting in June.

The city is holding a public meeting from 4-5:30 p.m. today about the access road for the propo ...
Train museum access road to be discussed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City community will have an opportunity to weigh in on a new road for the proposed expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum at a public meeting this afternoon.

 
Police officers promoted
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police Department promoted four officers and swore in another during a special ceremony May 6.