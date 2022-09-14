90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City aboard land plan for new train museum

By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review
September 14, 2022 - 3:53 pm
 
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus listens to comments during a City Counc ...
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus listens to comments during a City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Boulder City Council met Tuesday evening for a relatively light meeting in terms of agenda items. The fire department gave its annual presentation to the council, two bills were introduced and an ordinance that will provide 0.94 acres of land to the Nevada State Railroad Museum was unanimously approved.

Additionally, new Public Works Director Jamie Curreri, who started on the job Monday, Sept. 12, introduced himself to city staff. Council member Sherri Jorgensen was not present.

The railroad museum will use the land at the northwestern corner of Boulder City Parkway and U.S. Highway 93, which was leased to the state for 99 years at no cost, to expand. Additional parking, passenger loading centers and a welcome plaza for guests of the museum are planned.

“I think this project is exceptional for Boulder City. We often see the city provide land for different projects. The expansion of the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum, I think, is going to be tremendous for this city,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus.

According to museum Director Christopher MacMahon, the centerpiece of the new welcome area will be the Davenport locomotive, which is one of the last surviving trains used to help construct Hoover Dam.

Fire Chief Will Gray highlighted the ongoing efforts for a business community CPR and automated external defibrillator program and Fire Station 122, a substation that council approved to fund in July.

The tentative location for a second fire station, which will greatly reduce response times for emergencies in the city, is at the southeast corner of Quartzite Road and Nevada Way. The station will be built to resemble a typical home in the area with two large garages for fire vehicles.

Gray mentioned that he has been in contact with the city engineer, reviewing design options.

“We’re hoping to be able to get this back to council by the end of the year to look at the plans and form an approval on the design,” he said.

McManus expressed his concerns about funding additional staff for the new fire station.

“A definite plan is really needed so that budgets can be done and residents can have the proper reasoning and expectations. These things should not be left up in the air,” he said.

Gray informed the mayor that the fire department’s staffing budget can be found on its website. City Manager Taylour Tedder jumped in to mention how staffing for the new substation would be provided by existing staff.

“The two or three positions mentioned in his (Gray’s) presentation are actually existing positions that would move from the current station to the new station,” Tedder said. “Right now we have no plans for additional personnel.”

The fire department also is working on providing as many as 43 automated external defibrillators, which will be paid for by the city, to local businesses to try to save lives. Additionally, the fire department will be offering free CPR and AED classes for businesses and residents.

“If we can get this up and running effectively, we will be one of the only fire departments or cities in the country doing this. This will save lives. It might take a year or two, but this will save lives,” said Gray, reminding council members that 19 percent of cardiac arrests occur in public.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) Windows look out into the tanks that will hold fingerling bony ...
Grant aims to help protect, conserve endangered species
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

While many people are fretting over the massive reduction of water at Lake Mead, the over 387 species of animals that call the lake home have also had to adjust to the drought.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Jamie Curreri is the new public works director for Boulder City. ...
Curreri joins city as public works director
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Jamie Curreri has joined the city as its new public works director. He started Monday, Sept. 12, and replaces Keegan Littrell, who left in May for a position with Henderson.

(Boulder City Review file photo) A Mojave green rattlesnake has the most potent venom of any ra ...
Snake season: Warm temperatures bring out vipers
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

It’s summer and triple-digit weather season in the Boulder City and the Las Vegas Valley. While the heat can be a nuisance to some, rattlesnakes are thriving and catching some rays.

Joshua Buckingham agreed to a guilty plea of felony reckless driving in the March 2019 crash th ...
News Briefs
By Boulder City Review

Driver in fatal crash pleads guilty

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City is proposing to adopt a historic prese ...
Proposed historic preservation ordinance rejected
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The proposed historic preservation ordinance was unanimously rejected by members of the Planning Commission during a special meeting in front of a packed crowd Aug. 31.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Lake Mead is projected to drop about 30 feet over the next two ...
Lake Mead forecast to drop 30 feet in 2 years
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Lake Mead is projected to drop about 30 feet over the next two years based on the “most probable” outlook by the Bureau of Reclamation released Aug. 31.

(Getty Images) When draining a swimming pool, it is important to make sure it is drained into a ...
Proper pool drainage prevents water waste
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

Despite the heat wave, it’s getting close to the time of year when swimming pool owners might drain their summertime splash/tanning zone for winter.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City Police Department) The Boulder City Police Department arrived at U ...
Student pilot makes emergency landing on highway
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

A plane landed safely on U.S. Highway 95 near Eldorado Valley Drive around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, after a fuel malfunction caused a loss of power. The plane, which was being flown by a student pilot, landed safely on the highway with nobody being injured.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City Police Department has added two Model Y Teslas to it ...
Police take charge: Department launches pilot program for electric patrol vehicles
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Electric cars have seemingly become the way of the future, and the Boulder City Police Department is taking note. With a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, the police department has purchased its first five electric vehicles to add to its police force.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) As the drought continues to ravage the West, water manag ...
Joint pact pledges water cuts, efforts to battle drought
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Major urban water suppliers up and down the Colorado River, including the Southern Nevada Water Authority, announced on Aug. 24, a joint commitment to significantly expand water conservation efforts and reduce water demands.