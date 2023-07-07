Chamber recognizes its members, annual winners

More than 300 turned out last Thursday to pay tribute and cheer on the winners of the 2023 Boulder City Chamber of Commerce awards and installation night at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Longtime Boulder City Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall, center, received the Chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He is joined by chamber board members David Lusvardi and Barbara Agostini.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Judge Victor Miller swore in the current and new chamber board members who include (from left) Dixie Valdez, Barbara Agostini, David Lusvardi, Lindsey Stevens, Taryn Troll, Luana Fritz, Pam Leon, Monica Preston and Michael Mays.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Patrick Mahoney and the Celtic Cowboys entertained the crowd with a mix of popular country and rock songs along with Irish songs from Mahoney’s home country.

“Hearing about the last year’s accomplishments and the coming year’s expectations is always a win at the Chamber’s Annual Awards and Installation Dinner,” Chamber CEO Jill Lagan said after the event. “Our investors learn about how their dollars are put into programming and the coming year’s activities.”

She also praised the evening’s entertainment.

“Patrick Mahoney and the Celtic Cowboys (and Cowgirls) were absolutely entertaining,” she said.

In true award-like fashion, board members went up two at a time to open an envelope to announce the following winners:

Chairman’s Award: Mayi Reiss, Club Manager of Snap Fitness

Eva McGarvey Member of the Year Award: Ruben and Dixie Valdez

Bob Sears Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Hall

Bert Hansen Business Person of the Year: Robert Martello

Alice Isenberg Memorial Award: Jason Schrock, principal of Martha P. King Elementary

Non-profit Organization of the Year: Victoria Mason, Director of the Senior Center of Boulder City

Business of the Year: Boulder City RV

Boulder City Youth of the Year: Ethan Short

Goldie Begley Energizer Award: Dawn Lee

Jill’s Jewel Award: Howard Fox

In regard to Boulder City RV’s win, it was stated, “Boulder City RV has been an economic development dream here in Boulder City. Caleb and Kasey have recently acquired Vogue Marine and invested in renovations and restoration there for BC RV to open a second site. The industry is continually growing and Boulder City RV has been prepared for that growth.

“Their successful business has been one of the largest contributors to the tax base, helping to insure the financial health of our business community. They have been recognized for their excellence in customer service and have many loyal supporters.”

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.