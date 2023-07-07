Chamber recognizes its members, annual winners
More than 300 turned out last Thursday to pay tribute and cheer on the winners of the 2023 Boulder City Chamber of Commerce awards and installation night at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
“Hearing about the last year’s accomplishments and the coming year’s expectations is always a win at the Chamber’s Annual Awards and Installation Dinner,” Chamber CEO Jill Lagan said after the event. “Our investors learn about how their dollars are put into programming and the coming year’s activities.”
She also praised the evening’s entertainment.
“Patrick Mahoney and the Celtic Cowboys (and Cowgirls) were absolutely entertaining,” she said.
In true award-like fashion, board members went up two at a time to open an envelope to announce the following winners:
Chairman’s Award: Mayi Reiss, Club Manager of Snap Fitness
Eva McGarvey Member of the Year Award: Ruben and Dixie Valdez
Bob Sears Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Hall
Bert Hansen Business Person of the Year: Robert Martello
Alice Isenberg Memorial Award: Jason Schrock, principal of Martha P. King Elementary
Non-profit Organization of the Year: Victoria Mason, Director of the Senior Center of Boulder City
Business of the Year: Boulder City RV
Boulder City Youth of the Year: Ethan Short
Goldie Begley Energizer Award: Dawn Lee
Jill’s Jewel Award: Howard Fox
In regard to Boulder City RV’s win, it was stated, “Boulder City RV has been an economic development dream here in Boulder City. Caleb and Kasey have recently acquired Vogue Marine and invested in renovations and restoration there for BC RV to open a second site. The industry is continually growing and Boulder City RV has been prepared for that growth.
“Their successful business has been one of the largest contributors to the tax base, helping to insure the financial health of our business community. They have been recognized for their excellence in customer service and have many loyal supporters.”
Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.