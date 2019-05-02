Candidate forum scheduled

The Boulder City Review is sponsoring a forum featuring the mayoral and City Council candidates running in the June general election. It will be held from 6-8 p.m. May 13 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Mayor Rod Woodbury is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Councilman Kiernan McManus.

In the council race, incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman are being challenged by James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges.

We want to know what issues are on the minds of local residents. Please send questions you would like candidates to answer to us at news@bouldercityreview.com or drop them off at our office, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.

The deadline to accept questions will be noon Friday.

Also, the paper will provide all candidates the opportunity to answer several questions before the start of early voting, which starts May 25.

The forum is free and open to the public and will take place at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.