Candidate filing period closes

The candidate field for Boulder City’s mayor and City Council primary election has been finalized.

After candidate filing ended Thursday, Jan. 31, there were three candidates for mayor and eight for City Council.

Mayor Rod Woodbury is running for re-election and being challenged by current Councilmen Kiernan McManus and Warren Harhay.

Both Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt and Councilman Rich Shuman are running for re-election. They are being challenged by newcomers James Howard Adams, Claudia Bridges, Judy Dechaine, Brent Foutz, Trenton Motley and Tom Tyler.

Due to the number of candidates a primary election will be held April 2 for both races. The fields will be reduced to two mayoral and four City Council candidates for the June 11 municipal election.

Those elected will serve a term of three years and five months after the council approved changing its cycle to align with state and federal elections in March.

Early voting for the April 2 primary will take place March 16-29.

