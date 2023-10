Following large community events the prior two weeks in Wurst Festival and Art in the Park, smaller community events kept Boulder City residents busy this past Saturday, which included a pancake breakfast, pumpkin patch and talent show.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Cam Elise was not only the winner of the teen division but the overall winner of Saturday’s Boulder City’s Got Talent event at the Boulder City Library amphitheater. The event was hosted by the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation and prize money was donated by the Boulder Dam Credit Union. Ezra Faircloth won the children’s division, while the Pham Brothers took the adult category.

Pizza Friday got the crowd going with an original song at the 2023 Boulder City’s Got Talent show.

Sophie Strange performed “Good Morning, Philadelphia” from the musical “Hairspray.”

Gemma Clift, 5, painted her pumpkin at the Great Southwest Pumpkin Patch, which also featured a drawing for donated items, family face painting, games and food.

Nine-year-old Peyton Walton receives a helping hand from Boulder City firefighter Sarah Mitre during Saturday’s annual pancake breakfast hosted by the Boulder City Fire Department.

The Boulder City Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast again drew a big crowd as attendees received a full breakfast, met with firefighters and saw demonstrations at the fire station.

