Business Beat: Woman plants ‘jungle’ in desert

A new Boulder City business owner is bringing “the jungle to the desert” with her store, Iron Rose Plant Shop.

Anita Weisenbarger Anita Weisenbarger recently opened Iron Rose Plant Shop in Boulder City because she wanted to bring more plant life to the desert.

(Natural Blüm) Curt Gebers offers wellness and health alternatives for the community at his store, Natural Blüm.

A new Boulder City business owner is bringing “the jungle to the desert” with her store, Iron Rose Plant Shop.

“I’m originally from Arizona. … I wanted to bring that (plant life) over to the desert,” said Anita Weisenbarger, owner.

Weisenbarger said she moved to the Las Vegas area for college several years ago and recently started growing plants at her home and then selling them at farmers markets.

“Having plants for me has helped me tremendously with my mental health,” she said.

She said she decided to open a store because the summer heat makes it impossible to keep the plants outside. At Iron Rose, she sells indoor house plants, cacti and vintage items.

Weisenbarger said she also enjoys giving advice to customers about different plants and seeing the happiness they receive from raising a plant and watching it grow.

Iron Rose Plant Shop, 525 Nevada Way, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Healthy alternatives offered

Natural Blüm’s mission is to bring health and wellness alternatives to the community.

Owner and CEO Curt Gebers opened the store several months ago and offers products with a 1:1 ratio of cannabidiol and cannabigerol. Both come from the cannabis plant. According to Gebers, this ratio creates the “Entourage Effect” that helps provide relief from chronic and sometimes debilitating conditions.

Natural Blüm offers a variety of products to help people achieve that type of relief.

Gebers said he works to provide his products at affordable prices as well as introducing higher potency products and an entire spa wellness line to meet customer demands and requests. A free sample is available to those who visit the store.

Natural Blüm is open four days a week at 501 Nevada Way. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tutoring ‘garden’ opens

Boulder City resident Devon Tilman recently started offering tutoring opportunities for local students at “Devon’s Garden.”

“Devon’s Garden is my classroom, but I just love the play on words because I’m a gardener, too,” she said.

Tilman is a longtime educator and said she spent the last few years tutoring some of her friends’ children who needed help as well as offering tutoring at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in town.

“I was really just able to see the needs in Boulder City. … I was able to serve a small need with my circle of friends and a church that was very dear to me,” she said. “Then COVID hit and I saw the need to help students go … to school on computers.”

Tilman said at first she helped students in the morning at her home and then decided she need to get out of her house and nurture children.

“So in February, I knew a space was coming open and I decided to open a place. … It’s so rad to be in this position. … I get to bring my character and love for and years of experience in education to do some good,” she said.

Devon’s Garden, 1400 Colorado St., Suite B, is open 11 a.m. to noon Monday and from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Reservations are required for all classes and can be made by calling 702-523-0960.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/devonsgardenbc or email Devonsgardenbc@gmail.com.

Send us your business news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.