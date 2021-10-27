Business Beat: Restaurant moves, expands menu

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ervin Soto's restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a new location, 1208 Boulder City Parkway. It's open seven days a week.

(Rail Explorers) Rail Explorers has added a fleet of rail bikes outfitted with a motorized pedal-assist system allowing a round-trip ride from its home at the Nevada State Railway Museum.

Boulder City’s Mexican seafood restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a new home on Boulder City Parkway.

“It was a blessing to find this place,” said owner Ervin Soto, of the new location at 1208 Boulder City Parkway, the former site of Pizza Hut.

Mariscos El Soto Loco offers gourmet Mexican seafood including a ceviche tower with eight kinds of seafood, shrimp fajitas and a vegan menu with cauliflower and broccoli tacos.

Soto had been operating his restaurant out of a food trailer at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City since July 2020.

“We outgrew that spot,” he said. “The orders that were being placed there we couldn’t fill in the trailer.”

The new location has also allowed Soto to expand his menu. He said he has added chicken pozole as well as menudo, beef tripe cooked with red chili broth, to the menu. Additionally, he said he plans to add a breakfast menu.

“We wanted to get used to this kitchen first,” he said.

Soto, originally from east Los Angeles, comes from a family of restaurant owners and had worked in restaurants before opening his own. The concept for Mariscos El Soto Loco began with what he liked to cook and eat. He created all the items on the restaurant’s menu.

Mariscos El Soto Loco also has a full bar.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Motors extend bike trips

Rail Explorers has added a new fleet of rail bikes outfitted with a motor that will allow riders to take round-trip excursions.

The new pedal-assist system will allow riders to pedal downhill from the launching point at the Nevada State Railroad Museum to Railroad Pass and, for the first time, back uphill to the starting point.

Rail Explorers’ original one-way rail bike tours, where guests pedal downhill to Railroad Pass and then ride one of the museum’s historic trains back to the starting point, will still be available on select tours.

“We are excited about these new bikes and can’t wait for everyone to try them,” said Heather Abel, division manager of Rail Explorers Las Vegas. “Boulder City’s weather is beautiful in the fall, making it the perfect time to enjoy the extra four miles on the tour.”

For more information, visit www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588.

Park passes donated

In celebration of the recent observance of National Public Lands Day, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures has donated a total of 200 annual passes to Lake Mead National Recreation Area to 10 Southern Nevada nonprofit organizations.

Among the organizations that received 20 passes was St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City.

Also receiving passes were After-School All-Stars Las Vegas, Boy Scouts of America: Las Vegas Area Council, Communities In Schools Nevada, Eagle Quest of Nevada, Get Outdoors Nevada, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, HELP of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

“We are beyond thrilled to gift these passes to some of the most deserving community organizations in Southern Nevada,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing for Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “These organizations serve individuals who may have never been able to visit our region’s national parklands before … . Now, many more of our neighbors will be able to visit the charming beaches at Cottonwood Cove, unique scenery and wildlife at Willow Beach, enjoy incredible hiking and fishing opportunities at Temple Bar and so much more.”

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures offers raft tours and operates marinas, campgrounds and boat rentals at several locations within the recreation area.

Send us your business news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.