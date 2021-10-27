78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Business Beat: Restaurant moves, expands menu

By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 27, 2021 - 4:15 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ervin Soto's restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ervin Soto's restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a new location, 1208 Boulder City Parkway. It's open seven days a week.
(Rail Explorers) Rail Explorers has added a fleet of rail bikes outfitted with a motorized peda ...
(Rail Explorers) Rail Explorers has added a fleet of rail bikes outfitted with a motorized pedal-assist system allowing a round-trip ride from its home at the Nevada State Railway Museum.

Boulder City’s Mexican seafood restaurant, Mariscos El Soto Loco, has a new home on Boulder City Parkway.

“It was a blessing to find this place,” said owner Ervin Soto, of the new location at 1208 Boulder City Parkway, the former site of Pizza Hut.

Mariscos El Soto Loco offers gourmet Mexican seafood including a ceviche tower with eight kinds of seafood, shrimp fajitas and a vegan menu with cauliflower and broccoli tacos.

Soto had been operating his restaurant out of a food trailer at 2 Wheels in downtown Boulder City since July 2020.

“We outgrew that spot,” he said. “The orders that were being placed there we couldn’t fill in the trailer.”

The new location has also allowed Soto to expand his menu. He said he has added chicken pozole as well as menudo, beef tripe cooked with red chili broth, to the menu. Additionally, he said he plans to add a breakfast menu.

“We wanted to get used to this kitchen first,” he said.

Soto, originally from east Los Angeles, comes from a family of restaurant owners and had worked in restaurants before opening his own. The concept for Mariscos El Soto Loco began with what he liked to cook and eat. He created all the items on the restaurant’s menu.

Mariscos El Soto Loco also has a full bar.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Motors extend bike trips

Rail Explorers has added a new fleet of rail bikes outfitted with a motor that will allow riders to take round-trip excursions.

The new pedal-assist system will allow riders to pedal downhill from the launching point at the Nevada State Railroad Museum to Railroad Pass and, for the first time, back uphill to the starting point.

Rail Explorers’ original one-way rail bike tours, where guests pedal downhill to Railroad Pass and then ride one of the museum’s historic trains back to the starting point, will still be available on select tours.

“We are excited about these new bikes and can’t wait for everyone to try them,” said Heather Abel, division manager of Rail Explorers Las Vegas. “Boulder City’s weather is beautiful in the fall, making it the perfect time to enjoy the extra four miles on the tour.”

For more information, visit www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588.

Park passes donated

In celebration of the recent observance of National Public Lands Day, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures has donated a total of 200 annual passes to Lake Mead National Recreation Area to 10 Southern Nevada nonprofit organizations.

Among the organizations that received 20 passes was St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City.

Also receiving passes were After-School All-Stars Las Vegas, Boy Scouts of America: Las Vegas Area Council, Communities In Schools Nevada, Eagle Quest of Nevada, Get Outdoors Nevada, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, HELP of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

“We are beyond thrilled to gift these passes to some of the most deserving community organizations in Southern Nevada,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing for Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “These organizations serve individuals who may have never been able to visit our region’s national parklands before … . Now, many more of our neighbors will be able to visit the charming beaches at Cottonwood Cove, unique scenery and wildlife at Willow Beach, enjoy incredible hiking and fishing opportunities at Temple Bar and so much more.”

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures offers raft tours and operates marinas, campgrounds and boat rentals at several locations within the recreation area.

Send us your business news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen and Mayor Kiernan McMan ...
Request for more solar OK’d
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved rezoning 115 acres of land for solar development despite the Planning Commission’s recommendation that they deny it.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The house at 1415 Fifth Street has lights, fog, giant ...
Halloween Haunt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The house at 1415 Fifth Street has lights, fog, giant skeletons and other spooky fun to celebrate Halloween. The display is on from 6:30-9 every evening through Sunday, Oct. 31.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Police Department is holding a “Know Your Limit” educ ...
Police event aims to reduce DUIs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department is taking a proactive approach to keeping drunk drivers off the streets with “Know Your Limit,” a nonenforcement education campaign.

(Getty Images)
Booster shots recommended
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

On Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, and the Food and Drug Administration authorized, booster shots for the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Now all three COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Janssen/Johnson &Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech — have approved booster recommendations.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Boulder City Library Board o ...
News for All
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

On Oct. 20, Boulder City Library Board of Trustees and staff, from left, James Knowles, Rachel Hunt, director Kim Diehm, Jill Sweet, Andrea Dempsey and Jeff Breeden, far right, accepted a donation of bound copies of the Boulder City Review from Valerie Olsen, second from right, who handles display advertising and subscriptions for the paper. The past editions are available to the public to view or use for research.

Clark County School District The Clark County School District's bond oversight committee will d ...
Proposal would merge schools
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Three schools in Boulder City could be joined into one if a Clark County School District proposal is approved by its bond oversight committee.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Planning commissioners, from left, Steve Rudd, Paul M ...
Businessman: Reluctance to change code could cause crisis
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City funeral director said he is worried the community could experience a crisis because of the difficulties he is facing with expanding his facility.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Boulder City Review) Vice President Kamala Harris speaks abou ...
VP puts drought in national spotlight
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

Vice President Kamala Harris made the climate change case for two Biden administration initiatives Monday, Oct. 18, with the declining water levels of Lake Mead as a backdrop.

The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, could receive a $ ...
Veterans cemetery expansion expected
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Veterans’ Cemetery in Boulder City could be getting a $5.78 million federal grant to help pay for a 7-acre expansion needed at the facility.

Boulder City could be getting an updated landscape ordinance that helps conserve water. Staff i ...
Input about landscape plan sought
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is stepping up its fight to preserve water by updating its landscape ordinance and needs help from the community to do so.