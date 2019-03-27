Business Beat: Occupational therapist focuses on function

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Robert Figgins has opened Meaningful Gains Therapy, an occupational therapy business at 1000 Nevada Way, Suite 205.

Robert Figgins wants to help people do what they want to do or have the ability to perform daily tasks.

An occupational therapist, Figgins recently opened Meaningful Gains Therapy.

Through personalized, hands-on therapy, Figgins helps clients regain strength or range of motion lost through injury or chronic conditions.

“We focus on function,” he said, adding that the goal is to help people become independent and return to work or whatever activity was limited by their condition.

He works with clients of all ages, including infants with developmental delays.

A distinctive offering at his business is Bemer therapy, which uses electromagnetic waves to improve the health of cells so they can better use nutrients and expedite the body’s ability to get rid of waste, he said.

Additionally, he offers cognitive therapy that aids memory function and reduces depression as a way to help ensure his clients’ safety

Figgins is starting his fourth year as an occupational therapist and said he was drawn to Boulder City to open his own business by the town’s residents, small-town atmosphere and limited options for those needing occupational therapy.

“I was working in Summerlin (at Affiliated Therapy), and people were driving from Boulder City,” he said.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from UNLV and a master’s in occupational therapy from A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Mesa, Arizona.

Figgins said he is looking forward to becoming part of the community.

He and his wife have two young sons.

The business opened in February at 1000 Nevada Way, Suite 205.

It is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday by appointment.

For more information, call 702-246-2787 or visit http://www.meaningfulgrainstherapy.com

Coffee Cup goes green

The World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, 512 Nevada Way, is becoming more eco-friendly and switching to paper and plant-based products for its to-go order packaging.

“We actually talked about it … five years ago,” said Lindsay Stevens, daughter of Al and Carri Stevens, who own the restaurant.

Lindsay Stevens said she was reminded about switching to paper when a customer who owns a restaurant in Las Vegas came in one morning and told her she did not want a straw with her drink. The customer said that if there was one thing people could do to help the environment, it is stop using plastic straws.

Lindsay Stevens said she looked at the prices again for switching to new products and realized that it didn’t cost that much more to do so.

“We switched everything,” she said.

For to-go orders and drinks, the restaurant now uses paper boxes and cups instead of styrofoam ones, and the plastic cups are now made from a plant-based material and can be composted. The plastic bags have also been swapped out for paper.

Lindsay Stevens said the business will also replace plastic straws with paper ones as soon as the current inventory runs out.

Clothing retailer closes store

Country of Origin Label, 508 Nevada Way, Suite 4, closed for business March 17 to open an online store.

Sonia Mongili opened the boutique in June 2017. It primarily sold upscale clothing and accessories from European countries, Canada and the United States.

The store’s new website is under construction.

Restaurant now serving lunch

Vinny’s Pizzeria, 1632 Boulder City Parkway, recently expanded its hours to serve lunch Thursday through Saturday.

The restaurant is now open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday as well as its regular hours the rest of the week.

It’s open from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Business Beat wants your news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.