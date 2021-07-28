Business Beat: Health rule forces owner to close taco truck

BC Dam Tacos, a community favorite and Best of Las Vegas food truck winner, has closed.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review BC Dam Tacos, 708 Canyon Road, has closed permanently.

(Kristen Byers) The Vanity Boutique at 1007 Elm St., Suite A, offers services by appointment only and shopping throughout the week.

(Lake Mead Mohave Adventures) Lake Mead Mohave Adventures recently received two certificates for its environmental stewardship at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, including Callville Bay Marina.

“It was really heartbreaking for us,” said Rolando Medrano, owner.

He said they decided to close the truck July 20 after a visit from the Southern Nevada Health District.

One of the SNHD representatives told him his food trailer, which was parked at 708 Canyon Road, had to be taken to the commissary in Las Vegas every day to dump the gray water and grease.

Medrano said he had been putting the water and grease in containers and taking those to the commissary to be dumped.

“When we opened … almost four years ago, I knew the rules, but I knew they (SNHD) weren’t enforcing the rules. … It was just something the health department was overlooking,” he said. “The past several visits the health department saw it and it wasn’t a problem.”

To do the daily trip to the commissary with the trailer, Medrano said it would have to be disconnected from water and electricity sources, emptied of all of product and hooked up to a tow vehicle to be driven into Las Vegas and back to Boulder City.

“If I start at five in the morning, I’m lucky if I’m back by nine or 10,” he said. “Then I have to get everything set up.”

This would also mean they would no longer be able to serve breakfast and have to cut their lunch hours.

“That is 75 percent of our business,” Medrano said.

Additionally, they would have to eliminate the majority of their menu.

“That’s not why people come,” he said. “We’re unique for a taco truck. We’re like a full Mexican restaurant. That Tuesday night I knew … I thought to myself, it’s not going to happen.”

He said he and his family talked and decided it didn’t make financial sense to stay open.

“I don’t hold nothing against anybody,” Medrano said. “I try not to be angry or bitter. … Maybe something better will come out of it.”

Since closing BC Dam Tacos, Medrano said the support from the community has been “amazing.”

“The support is just, wow,” he said. “I’m blown away. It’s just really amazing and motivates us.”

He also said he is not going to rush into moving to another location or opening a restaurant, but he will look at the former location of Roberto’s Taco Shop on Boulder City Parkway.

“We will be back in one form or another. … We’ll come back stronger,” he said. “We just can’t thank the community enough for supporting our family and our business.”

Vanity Boutique combines beauty services, retail

Kristen Byers recently opened The Vanity Boutique LLC, offering different beauty services throughout the week as well as shopping opportunities.

“I opened the Vanity because … we wanted our own business,” said Byers. “I had worked in Serenity Salon (and Spa) for four years and my husband suggested that I go back to school for nails and look into having my own place. I was so nervous … but I wanted the challenge.”

Vanity Boutique, 1007 Elm St., Suite A, is open for shopping from 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Byers said she and her fellow aesthetician Hailey Powell offer facials, waxing and various services for eyelashes throughout the week. Byers also does manicures and pedicures. All services are by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday.

To make an appointment, call 702-439-4495.

Railroad Pass to mark 90 years

Railroad Pass will celebrate the 90th birthday of the casino with a special event Aug. 10.

The day’s festivities are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will include gift and cash giveaways, special drawings, food and drinks. From 4-8 p.m. Lily Arce and Joe Spraker will provide live entertainment.

Railroad Pass is the state’s oldest casino. It holds license No. 4.

It is at 1500 Railroad Pass Casino Road, in Henderson.

Lake vendor recognized for helping environment

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures recently received certifications for environmental stewardship for its properties at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

It received a certificate of conformance from the National Registrar Team and the clean marina designation from the Clean Marine Program.

The ISO 14001:2015 Certificate of Conformance recognizes that all of the company’s properties within the recreation area maintained required standards for managing environmental responsibilities in a way that contributes to environmental sustainability. Lake Mead Mohave Adventure’s properties include Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures/Willow Beach Marina & Campground, Callville Bay Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Echo Bay RV Park, Lake Mead RV Park and Temple Bar Resort & Marina.

To be designated a Clean Marina, marina and yacht club owners and operators must maintain environmentally sensitive facilities to prevent and reduce pollution in the nation’s waters. The program’s members include 128 facilities around the United States. The company’s facilities at Callville Bay Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Temple Bar Resort & Marina and Willow Beach Marina & Campground have maintained this certification for more than 20 continuous years.

“We are passionate about the quality of our staff as well as about caring for the lakes and rivers in which we operate,” said Chad Taylor, director of sales and marketing for Lake Mead Mohave Adventures. “It’s our part to play in perpetuating the vitality of this industry and the health of our planet.”

Earlier this summer, the company added 20 new Sunchaser pontoon boats to its rental fleet at Callville Bay Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina and Willow Beach Marina & Campground. Each boat can accommodate as many as 12 people.

Taylor said demand for outdoor recreation has skyrocketed this summer.

For more information on Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, visit www.LakeMeadMohaveAdventures.com.

