Business Beat: Expeditions offer chance to explore canyon in kayaks

There’s nothing like paddling down the Colorado River through Black Canyon. Just ask the folks at Evolution Expeditions.

(Evolution Expeditions) Kayakers stop inside Emerald Cave during one of Evolution Expeditions’ tours on the Colorado River through Black Canyon. The kayak tour company recently moved its home base to Boulder City.

(Evolution Expeditions) Evolution Expeditions, which is based in Boulder City, offers kayak tours along the Colorado River through Black Canyon from the base of Hoover Dam to Willow Beach in Arizona.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty Kitchen opened the doors to its new larger location, just a few doors down at 501 Nevada Way, Suite 1, on Nov. 1.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty Kitchen opened the doors to its new larger location, just a few doors down at 501 Nevada Way, Suite 1, on Nov. 1, 2020.

Small Business Saturday, held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, encourages people to shop at their small, locally owned businesses.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review United States Marine Corps veteran Justin Hui recently opened Smog Vets, 801 Nevada Way, to help serve the Boulder City community.

There’s nothing like paddling down the Colorado River through Black Canyon. Just ask the folks at Evolution Expeditions.

Not only do you get to soak in all the natural beauty of the river and canyon, there’s the chance to spot local wildlife, opportunity to learn about the history of the area and plenty of time to relax while getting some exercise.

After years of being based in Las Vegas, the kayak tour company recently purchased by Chris and Marnie Cherney moved to Boulder City.

For their son, Aaron Cherney, the timing was perfect. He was in Tucson apprenticing with a farrier and living the cowboy life when he broke his leg. He moved to Southern Nevada to recuperate and help them with the business.

Aaron Cherney said his family enjoys being outdoors and going on adventures. When the kayaking company came up for sale, his father saw it as an opportunity to combine his entrepreneurial spirit and love of adventure.

Before joining the family business, Aaron Cherney said he had done some recreational kayaking and really enjoyed it.

“I was not a kayaking enthusiast, but now, it’s such a beautiful thing. I fell in love with it.”

He said the river has inspired him and he now also enjoys camping and fishing along its banks.

Evolution Expeditions offers several tours that travel on the Colorado River between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach. A highlight of the tours is a visit to Emerald Cave, which is known for the bright green color reflected in the water inside the cave.

Though some level of physical fitness does help on the 12-mile trip between the dam and Willow Beach, Aaron Cherney said they can take people of all ages and levels of ability on a kayak tour.

“You don’t really need any experience or great physical fitness,” he said. “We have even taken someone in a wheelchair.”

Also part of the family business is Chris Cherney’s brother, Stewart Cherney, who serves as a tour guide.

Because of COVID-19, those going on a tour must get themselves to the launch site. Reservations are required and all tours can be booked by calling 702-259-5292 or online at least 24 hours in advance at www.evolutionexpeditions.com.

Beauty Kitchen has larger location

Beauty Kitchen Boutique moved into a new, larger location in Boulder City at the beginning of November.

The new store is located at 501 Nevada Way, Suite 1, and is twice as big as the previous location, allowing for more customers to be in at one time and follow the social distancing requirements. It also provides for more self-care products like hand sanitizer and chemical free all-purpose cleaner to be on the shelves.

According to owner Heather Marianna, there is a large demand for those items because of the pandemic.

Beauty Kitchen also offers curbside service for customers.

It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Veteran opens local smog check business

Recently, Justin Hui opened Smog Vets to help serve the Boulder City community.

Hui served eight years in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged this year.

“I knew that Boulder City had a smog shop that closed,” he said. “I knew that Boulder City needed one. We wanted to come here and service the community.”

Hui lives in Henderson but said the community feel of Boulder City drew him in. He also said he wants to eventually open a second Smog Vets location in Henderson.

Smog Vets, 801 Nevada Way, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Small Business Saturday to be held in town this weekend

Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend, and it is a good time to shop in Boulder City.

“The pandemic has hurt many small businesses that are run by local families and that employ our friends and neighbors,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus. “Every little bit spent here in Boulder City helps someone you may know and love.”

American Express started Small Business Saturday 11 years ago to help communities support local businesses. It is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is recognized throughout the country.

“We have worked hard to support our small businesses during the pandemic, especially as the number of tourists dropped dramatically this spring and summer,” said Raffi Festekjian, the City’s Economic Development Coordinator. “Many businesses have survived because Boulder City residents did their part, having a positive economic impact on the local economy. ”

Small Business Saturday takes place Saturday, Nov. 28.

Chamber of Commerce awarded grant

Travel Nevada recently awarded Boulder City Chamber of Commerce $7,500 to run a commercial on KLAS-TV to promote that the community’s businesses are working to keep guests safe and healthy during the pandemic.

“This specific one (grant) is for a new commercial for the whole community of Boulder City as a fun, family and pet-friendly place,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber. “A special place to get out of your home and to a location that is close for discovering open space and outdoor recreation, to explore tree-lined streets and our history, and to unwind with al fresco dining and shopping in a safe way with COVID-compliant businesses.”

This grant is part of the Nevada Commission on Tourism’s $1.65 million in COVID-19 rural recovery grants for Nevada tourism agencies. It was made possible through Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Business Beat wants your news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.