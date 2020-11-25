54°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Business Beat: Expeditions offer chance to explore canyon in kayaks

By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 25, 2020 - 3:46 pm
 
(Evolution Expeditions) Kayakers stop inside Emerald Cave during one of Evolution Expeditions&# ...
(Evolution Expeditions) Kayakers stop inside Emerald Cave during one of Evolution Expeditions’ tours on the Colorado River through Black Canyon. The kayak tour company recently moved its home base to Boulder City.
(Evolution Expeditions) Evolution Expeditions, which is based in Boulder City, offers kayak tou ...
(Evolution Expeditions) Evolution Expeditions, which is based in Boulder City, offers kayak tours along the Colorado River through Black Canyon from the base of Hoover Dam to Willow Beach in Arizona.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty Kitchen opened the doors to its new larger l ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty Kitchen opened the doors to its new larger location, just a few doors down at 501 Nevada Way, Suite 1, on Nov. 1.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty Kitchen opened the doors to its new larger l ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Beauty Kitchen opened the doors to its new larger location, just a few doors down at 501 Nevada Way, Suite 1, on Nov. 1, 2020.
Small Business Saturday, held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, encourages people to shop at ...
Small Business Saturday, held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, encourages people to shop at their small, locally owned businesses.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review United States Marine Corps veteran Justin Hui recentl ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review United States Marine Corps veteran Justin Hui recently opened Smog Vets, 801 Nevada Way, to help serve the Boulder City community.

There’s nothing like paddling down the Colorado River through Black Canyon. Just ask the folks at Evolution Expeditions.

Not only do you get to soak in all the natural beauty of the river and canyon, there’s the chance to spot local wildlife, opportunity to learn about the history of the area and plenty of time to relax while getting some exercise.

After years of being based in Las Vegas, the kayak tour company recently purchased by Chris and Marnie Cherney moved to Boulder City.

For their son, Aaron Cherney, the timing was perfect. He was in Tucson apprenticing with a farrier and living the cowboy life when he broke his leg. He moved to Southern Nevada to recuperate and help them with the business.

Aaron Cherney said his family enjoys being outdoors and going on adventures. When the kayaking company came up for sale, his father saw it as an opportunity to combine his entrepreneurial spirit and love of adventure.

Before joining the family business, Aaron Cherney said he had done some recreational kayaking and really enjoyed it.

“I was not a kayaking enthusiast, but now, it’s such a beautiful thing. I fell in love with it.”

He said the river has inspired him and he now also enjoys camping and fishing along its banks.

Evolution Expeditions offers several tours that travel on the Colorado River between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach. A highlight of the tours is a visit to Emerald Cave, which is known for the bright green color reflected in the water inside the cave.

Though some level of physical fitness does help on the 12-mile trip between the dam and Willow Beach, Aaron Cherney said they can take people of all ages and levels of ability on a kayak tour.

“You don’t really need any experience or great physical fitness,” he said. “We have even taken someone in a wheelchair.”

Also part of the family business is Chris Cherney’s brother, Stewart Cherney, who serves as a tour guide.

Because of COVID-19, those going on a tour must get themselves to the launch site. Reservations are required and all tours can be booked by calling 702-259-5292 or online at least 24 hours in advance at www.evolutionexpeditions.com.

Beauty Kitchen has larger location

Beauty Kitchen Boutique moved into a new, larger location in Boulder City at the beginning of November.

The new store is located at 501 Nevada Way, Suite 1, and is twice as big as the previous location, allowing for more customers to be in at one time and follow the social distancing requirements. It also provides for more self-care products like hand sanitizer and chemical free all-purpose cleaner to be on the shelves.

According to owner Heather Marianna, there is a large demand for those items because of the pandemic.

Beauty Kitchen also offers curbside service for customers.

It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Veteran opens local smog check business

Recently, Justin Hui opened Smog Vets to help serve the Boulder City community.

Hui served eight years in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged this year.

“I knew that Boulder City had a smog shop that closed,” he said. “I knew that Boulder City needed one. We wanted to come here and service the community.”

Hui lives in Henderson but said the community feel of Boulder City drew him in. He also said he wants to eventually open a second Smog Vets location in Henderson.

Smog Vets, 801 Nevada Way, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Small Business Saturday to be held in town this weekend

Small Business Saturday takes place this weekend, and it is a good time to shop in Boulder City.

“The pandemic has hurt many small businesses that are run by local families and that employ our friends and neighbors,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus. “Every little bit spent here in Boulder City helps someone you may know and love.”

American Express started Small Business Saturday 11 years ago to help communities support local businesses. It is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving and is recognized throughout the country.

“We have worked hard to support our small businesses during the pandemic, especially as the number of tourists dropped dramatically this spring and summer,” said Raffi Festekjian, the City’s Economic Development Coordinator. “Many businesses have survived because Boulder City residents did their part, having a positive economic impact on the local economy. ”

Small Business Saturday takes place Saturday, Nov. 28.

Chamber of Commerce awarded grant

Travel Nevada recently awarded Boulder City Chamber of Commerce $7,500 to run a commercial on KLAS-TV to promote that the community’s businesses are working to keep guests safe and healthy during the pandemic.

“This specific one (grant) is for a new commercial for the whole community of Boulder City as a fun, family and pet-friendly place,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber. “A special place to get out of your home and to a location that is close for discovering open space and outdoor recreation, to explore tree-lined streets and our history, and to unwind with al fresco dining and shopping in a safe way with COVID-compliant businesses.”

This grant is part of the Nevada Commission on Tourism’s $1.65 million in COVID-19 rural recovery grants for Nevada tourism agencies. It was made possible through Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Business Beat wants your news

We want news, tips, anything you want to tell us about Boulder City business, as long as it’s true and as long as it’s not pure publicity. Send it all to news@bouldercityreview.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Southwest Diner is temporarily closed due to new restrictions forcing it to operate at 25 perce ...
Local businesses face difficult decisions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

New restrictions imposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak are forcing local businesses to make difficult decisions.

Boulder City City Council approved moving forward with designing an access road for the propos ...
Road planned for train museum expansion advances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is moving forward with a new road for the proposed expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Mayor Kiernan McManus
Judge dismisses ex-employees claims
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several claims made against the city by two of its former employees have been dismissed by a judge in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

The train depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City is still open to visitors, ...
Return to normalcy slows amid COVID
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s become two steps forward and one step backward with returning to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former City Attorney Steve Morris
Motion to dismiss claims withdrawn
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A motion to dismiss several claims in a complaint filed against the city by two of its now former employees has been withdrawn from Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

Three questions about the Boulder City pool, 861 Avenue B, could be on the local ballot for the ...
Questions about pool may head to ballot
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents could have another chance to weigh in on funding a new or renovated city pool as well as paying another utility fee as several ballot questions are being proposed for the next municipal election.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City staff is drafting criteria for a request for inf ...
Council revisits possible land sale
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is seeking ideas about how to develop more than 40 acres of land near the Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., won a second term to represent Congressional District 3.
Lee, Leavitt win re-election
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents now know who their next leaders are after the results of the 2020 election were announced Saturday, following days of counting a record number of ballots.

(Michael Nix) Michael Nix had an unexpected visitor at his Boulder City home: a ringtail. After ...
Ringtail surprises resident
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City resident Michael Nix recently encountered an unexpected visitor at his home: a ringtail.