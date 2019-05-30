Budget passes 4-1

(Boulder City) City Council approved the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. It is 35,504,118, approximately $2 million more than the year before.

Boulder City’s budget for next year has been approved despite a dissenting vote from one City Council member.

The final budget for 2019-2020 fiscal year includes a general fund budget of $35,504,118, approximately $2 million more than the previous year. It also includes a utility fund budget of $32,412,870, almost $2 million less than the year before.

Additionally, the approved budget includes 13 new full-time employees as well as a $50,000 increase in insurance premiums from the city’s insurance carrier, Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool/Public Agency Compensation Trust; a $6,500 increase in the community development department budget because of a dues increase with the Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition and a reduction in utility revenues due to the six month deferment of rate increases.

It also includes a general salary increase of 2.375 percent for most employees and a $1,754,993 surplus within the general fund that will be applied to its capital projects.

Councilman Kiernan McManus issued the only no vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

He said he voted against the budget for several reasons including the number of new employees.

“I think some are unnecessary,” he said. “I also think the formatting (of the budget) needs to account for the funding for solar lease money and how its being spent … . The money goes into the general fund and then flows out. It isn’t smart. It isn’t a good thing to do.”

The new budget also allows for several capital projects including the Complete Streets reconstruction for Boulder City Parkway, a school zone crosswalk renovation, City Hall customer service renovation and various improvements to city utilities.

The budget will now be sent to the Nevada Department of Taxation. According to state law, it must submitted to them by June 1.

Also on Tuesday, council:

■ Appointed seven people to the new utility advisory committee. Gregg Todd, Howard Analla, Ned Shamo and George Rhee were appointed to two-year terms. Eileen Wilkinson, Larry Karl and Keith Bacon were appointed to one-year terms.

City Clerk Lorene Krumm suggested the staggered terms so that all the positions would not need to be reappointed at the same time.

■ Approved the transfer of its $827,741.58 in volume cap to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, returning unused state funds for rural housing needs. This action does not create any debt or obligation to the city.

■ Heard a presentation from Saint Andrew’s Council of the Knights of Columbus about its youth substance abuse poster, soccer challenge and basketball free throw contests. The city then presented certificates of award to the winners.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.