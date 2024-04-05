BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Boulder City Police Department investigated eight related incidents of graffiti that were discovered around Boulder City on January 22, 2024. The investigation stemmed from eight reports of graffiti at multiple locations within Boulder City which caused estimated damage exceeding $40,000.00.

According to the BCPD which sent an email, “A comprehensive investigation was conducted by the Boulder City Police Department’s Detective Bureau, which included serving multiple search warrants,which were executed at multiple locations. The investigation resulted in the positive identification of the responsible individuals, consisting of four individuals — three juveniles and one adult.”

Police said that the adult was identified as Serry Iyatunguk, age 19 and that the three juveniles and Iyatunguk were arrested on charges of acts of vandalism (felony), placing graffiti on or otherwise defacing property over $5,000.00 (f), the commission of a felony that was committed to promote criminal gang (gross misdemeanor) and conspiracy (gross misdemeanor).

A BCPD spokesperson continued, saying, “Pursuant to the findings of this investigation, there are no other individuals suspected of being involved at this time. All juvenile subjects arrested were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Center. Iyatunguk was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.”