BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
April 5, 2024 - 10:02 am
 

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Boulder City Police Department investigated eight related incidents of graffiti that were discovered around Boulder City on January 22, 2024. The investigation stemmed from eight reports of graffiti at multiple locations within Boulder City which caused estimated damage exceeding $40,000.00.

According to the BCPD which sent an email, “A comprehensive investigation was conducted by the Boulder City Police Department’s Detective Bureau, which included serving multiple search warrants,which were executed at multiple locations. The investigation resulted in the positive identification of the responsible individuals, consisting of four individuals — three juveniles and one adult.”

Police said that the adult was identified as Serry Iyatunguk, age 19 and that the three juveniles and Iyatunguk were arrested on charges of acts of vandalism (felony), placing graffiti on or otherwise defacing property over $5,000.00 (f), the commission of a felony that was committed to promote criminal gang (gross misdemeanor) and conspiracy (gross misdemeanor).

A BCPD spokesperson continued, saying, “Pursuant to the findings of this investigation, there are no other individuals suspected of being involved at this time. All juvenile subjects arrested were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Center. Iyatunguk was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.”

99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.

School honors memory of young cancer victim
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When Marissa Giamanco took the mic last Thursday to talk lovingly about her daughter who died of cancer three years ago, there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.

Photos by Ron Eland Despite high winds and low temperatures as well as rain later in the day, t ...
The show must go on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Couple arrested in BC for animal cruelty
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A couple traveling from Las Vegas to Boulder City was arrested on March 29 on multiple misdemeanor charges related to cruelty to animals.

Council head fakes on pet breeding vote
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It may seem to some as ironic that, at the same meeting where the lead animal control officer for the city spoke passionately about animals being abandoned by their owners in the desert around Boulder City and in which the council made clear that they expect city staff to return with a proposal for mandating microchipping of pets, that the city council considered a bill to amend city code to allow for pet breeding and fostering of up to eight dogs on a property within city limits.

Council mulls 2025 fiscal year budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

At a special meeting of the City Council on March 31,ith councilmember Matt Fox absent, the other four members of the council heard an overview of expected revenue and expenses for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

Good fences make good neighbors

I have long been on the fence about, well, installing a fence. After umpteenth passersby trampling on sprinkler heads, plus rude pet owners leaving their dogs’ “gifts” on our lawn, it’s time to do something.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 60 residents of all ages turned out Saturday morning to rep ...
Community pride on full display
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A mixture of lime, paint and water was used to touch up the city landmark, which saw the B first painted in 1985 and two years later the C by BCHS students. It had been 10 years since the last time it was touched up. Event organizer Bret Runion said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to see even more assist in future years.