66°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Boulder Dam Hotel one stop on Home Tour

Photos courtesy Boulder City Hoover Dam Museum Room 218, seen here when Boulder Dam Hotel opene ...
Photos courtesy Boulder City Hoover Dam Museum Room 218, seen here when Boulder Dam Hotel opened in 1933, will be one of the stops on the upcoming Home Tour hosted by AAUW.
Also for viewing will be room 224, which was remodeled by Bret and Priscilla Runion.
Also for viewing will be room 224, which was remodeled by Bret and Priscilla Runion.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Six-year-old Karter Dunbar tried his best to lift this large pump ...
A Busy Day in Boulder City
Left to right: Mayor Joe Hardy, Public Works Director Gary Poindexter, Councilman Matt Fox, Cou ...
City gets finance award
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Most of the capital project spending is slated for the municipal ...
Question: Golf courses$8.4 million in the hole?
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Recently, 20 bighorn sheep could be seen one afternoon at Hemenw ...
Ram Cam celebrates first year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 31, 2024 - 5:03 pm
 

For nearly a half century the Boulder City chapter of American Association of University Women (AAUW) has played host to a Home Tour, which raises money for scholarships for local college students.

Being that Boulder City is rich in its history, not to mention there being a fair amount of wealth in town, finding homes to showcase has not been difficult.

“I lived in Boulder City in the 1970s and 1980s and was pleased to see the Home Tour was still going strong when I moved back here,” said Linda Gardner, AAUW Boulder City branch treasurer. “The community support and enthusiasm for the tour all these years has been amazing.”

The 47th annual Home Tour will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. No children under 12 allowed to tour homes. Tickets are available at the Boulder Dam Hotel, both in advance and on the day of the tour.

This year the tour includes five homes: three built in the 1930s and two more modern homes. The tour also includes two rooms in the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, one of which is decorated with furniture that is from the hotel’s opening in 1933.

The addresses and a map of home locations are included in a brochure that comes with the wristband ticket that participants wear while touring the homes.

Among the sites tour participants will see are a house with six Christmas trees and a Santa collection, another home with original art by local artists Cliff Segerblom and Mary Virginia Lee, and a backyard decorated with signs reminiscent of New York City’s Central Park.

The local AAUW branch members estimate the group has provided more than a hundred local scholarships that were funded by the 46 prior home tours.

As far as the rooms to be shown at the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, one room features the original furniture from when the hotel opened. Sara and Ralph Denton purchased it long ago and donated it back to the hotel about a decade ago. The other is one of the hotel’s king suites. Remodeled by Bret and Priscilla Runion, the suite features a kitchenette and small sitting area.

Together, these two rooms represent what the hotel are trying to provide to visitors: a place that captures Boulder City’s historic charm while offering modern guests the amenities they have come to expect.

“There was a contest a few years back where different people remodeled different rooms,” Bret Runion said. “It was part of our massive fundraising efforts, since the museum did not have money to upgrade the property. Priscilla and I (and Desert Sun Realty) did a really nice remodel on one of the larger suites. The beauty is, this allowed the rooms to be constantly renovated for more money for several years. A gift that keeps giving.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Left to right: Mayor Joe Hardy, Public Works Director Gary Poindexter, Councilman Matt Fox, Cou ...
City gets finance award
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City received the prestigious Enterprise Risk Management Excellence Program Award (ERMEP) during the Oct. 22 city council meeting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Most of the capital project spending is slated for the municipal ...
Question: Golf courses$8.4 million in the hole?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Near the beginning of last week’s city council meeting, frequent-flyer public commentor Fred Voltz (whose views on the proposed addition of up to $9 million to the $25 million or so already earmarked to replace the city’s pool you can read on Page 4) made a pretty surprising allegation about the finances of the city’s two golf courses.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Recently, 20 bighorn sheep could be seen one afternoon at Hemenw ...
Ram Cam celebrates first year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It may sound a bit odd to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of a camera. But when that camera has helped bring thousands to town, and with it as many smiles, it’s worth it.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Left to right: Scott Carey, Senior Planner, City of Sparks; Nake ...
BC feted for historic preservation projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Two projects aimed at maintaining the historic character of Boulder City have resulted in the city being the recipient of an award named for the person who designed the city in the first place, Saco Reink DeBoer.

bcr default image
Asst. chief discusses hurricane devastation
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As the assistant fire chief for the Boulder City Fire department, Josh Barrone has seen his fair share of tragedies and destruction during his career.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Meridian barriers were in use on a "try before you buy" basis ...
City agrees to purchase vehicle barriers
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It’s been talked about that thing called a “consent agenda” before. It’s the part of a city council meeting when multiple issues are addressed with a single up or down vote with no discussion of the individual items on the list.

Photos courtesy Bill McCormick Boulder City native Bill McCormick signs a copy of one of his no ...
Author’s journey from Boulder City to Ukraine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Twenty years ago, Bill McCormick made a decision and since then has never looked back as he’s turned what is a hobby for some into a full-time profession.

Council members pose with SOAR recipients from the BCFD.
BC first responders honored
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

On Tuesday evening, nine members of the Boulder City Fire Departments and one BCPD detective were honored by the city’s two Rotary clubs as part of their Service Officer Award Recognition program, which celebrates first responders who are “everyday heroes.”