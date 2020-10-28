69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Boulder Creek to host collegiate championships

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 28, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

Boulder Creek Golf Club has found a place in Clark County history as it was selected to hold three National Collegiate Athletic Association golf championships.

“I’m really excited about it. … It’s a great opportunity for us,” said Andy Schaper, Boulder City’s director of golf operations. “I’m excited about the exposure for our course. I think it’s great for the city.”

Earlier this month, Boulder Creek was selected to host the Division III men’s national golf championship in 2024, the Division II women’s national golf championship in 2025 and the Division II men’s 2026 national championship.

These national championships are the first in the area. All were banned until a Supreme Court decision in 2019 allowed nationwide sports betting. That year, the NCAA also changed its policy and agreed to allow these types of tournaments in Las Vegas and Clark County.

When that happened, Schaper said the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reached out to him to see if he was interested in applying to host some golf tournaments between 2023 and 2026. He said he was and they helped him complete the bid application and submit it in February.

“Boulder Creek is so well-known in golf,” said Lisa Motley, LVCVA director of sports marketing. “Three events being awarded to one venue is almost unheard of.”

For each of the tournaments, there will be several hundred golfers competing, as well as coaches, spectators, school representatives, employees and volunteers in attendance.

“They’ll be here for a week,” Schaper said. “They start with a full field and work until there are just a few teams left. … It’s going to be a lot of work.”

Schaper said he is also excited about the opportunities the community will have during the tournaments.

“We’re going to need a bunch of volunteers,” he said. “I’m excited to get the community involved in this. … We get to show off the golf course and the city.”

LVCVA submitted 98 bids to host NCAA championship events from Division I, II and III, including tennis, golf, soccer, softball, baseball, basketball, gymnastics, hockey, bowling and volleyball. It was awarded nine, including the three at Boulder Creek.

“We were going for broke,” Motley said.

She said after they submitted the bid several people with NCAA did a site visit at Boulder Creek and were impressed with Schaper and his team.

“We are now exposing Boulder Creek to a national audience and a collegiate audience that haven’t seen it before,” she said.

She also said she is hoping the championships will help establish what Boulder City and Las Vegas can do, open up the door for more tournaments in the future and help the economy recover from COVID-19.

“These kinds of events will help … springboard the economy and growth after COVID-19,” she said.

Although the course has never held an NCAA championship before, Schaper said the facility does host six to eight events each year including the University of Nevada, Las Vegas invitational and the Big Sky Championship.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Interior secretary unveils new trails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City locals and visitors have another reason to visit Lake Mead National Recreation Area, a newly designated water trail providing more access to the Nevada and Arizona shorelines of Lake Mohave and the Colorado River.

Boulder City Justice Abbi Silver, left, swears in Brittany Walker as the acting city attorney a ...
Council advances proposal to sell land
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More land in Boulder City could be allocated for recreational vehicle and boat storage if a 1.5-acre parcel is added to the city’s land management process list.

Protect yourself, others from COVID-19
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in Nevada and the virus continues to have an impact on our residents and economy even as restrictions are lifted. Due to the risks associated with COVID-19, Boulder City Hospital reminds everyone to take precautions to protect yourself and loved ones to limit exposure and the spread of the virus.

(Boulder City) Michael Mays, Boulder City’s community development director, was appointe ...
Mays, Walker named acting city manager, attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council appointed its acting city attorney and acting city manager at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

City Council will be using an executive search firm to find its new city manager and city attorney.
Executive search firm to be hired
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will be hiring an executive firm for a nationwide search to find a new city attorney and city manager in order to be more transparent with the selection process.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Residents lined up to cast their vote at City Hall on ...
Early voters flock to polls
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Tens of thousands of people in Clark County have already participated in early voting with more than 3,000 casting their votes in Boulder City.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Former City Attorney Steve Morris confers with Lauren ...
Council fires city’s manager, attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council fired two leaders and has yet to appoint their replacements, leaving the city without its attorney or manager.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilwoman Judy Hoskins listens to a presentat ...
Municipal pool to be analyzed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Updating the Boulder City pool is back on the table after City Council unanimously approved hiring a consultant to analyze the facility to see if it can be repaired and brought up to code.