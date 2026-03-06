Boulder City pilot dies in crash

Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Department Shown is the crash site Saturday of a plane flown by a Boulder City woman. The cause is unknown and the crash is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

A plane crash near the Utah/Arizona border claimed the life of its pilot, who was identified as a Boulder City resident.

The Saturday incident occurred within Washington County near the town of Hurricane, Utah. According to a media release the same day from the sheriff’s department, they received a call of a downed aircraft. Deputies responded alongside officers with Utah Division of Natural Resources, and the Bureau of Land Management. Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded, in the event medical assistance was needed.

“Unfortunately, upon first responders arriving they found the pilot and sole occupant deceased and beyond help,” the release states. “The pilot was a 40-year-old female out of Boulder City, Nevada. To respect the privacy of the family, at their request we will not be releasing the name of the pilot.”

Sgt. Lucas Alfred, of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, was asked Tuesday if the pilot’s name had been released. He said they hadn’t released it and added, “If another investigating agency chooses to release that at a later date that will be up to them.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were both on the scene this week to investigate the crash.

In an email to the Review from NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway, he said the aircraft was determined to be a Vans RV-8 airplane, which crashed under unknown circumstances.

The pilot was flying with other aircraft at the time.

“It is very early in the investigation, and limited information is available at this time,” he said. “An NTSB investigator is wrapping up the on-scene phase of the investigation. While on scene, the investigator documented the site and examined the aircraft. The aircraft will be transported to a secure facility for further evaluation.”

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment, he said. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

■ Recordings of any air traffic control communications

■ Radar data (flight track data)

■ Weather reports, weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

■ 72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safely operate the flight

■ Witness statements

■ Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation, and any available surveillance video

■ Aircraft maintenance records

■ Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

“The NTSB does not release the identities of accident victims or details regarding injuries or fatalities; this is typically handled by local authorities,” Holloway said. “It is important to note that the NTSB does not determine or speculate on the cause of an accident during the on-scene phase of the investigation. This stage is considered the fact-gathering phase.”

The preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident and will include factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation, he said.

The final report, expected within 12–24 months, will detail the probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors.