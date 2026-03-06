52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Boulder City pilot dies in crash

Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Department Shown is the crash site Saturday of ...
Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff's Department Shown is the crash site Saturday of a plane flown by a Boulder City woman. The cause is unknown and the crash is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.
More Stories
bcr default image
Eagles dominate competition in pool
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Coming into the season, Boulder City boys volleyball star D ...
Eagles look for another state title on court
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City track star Leona Merrill places first in the long ju ...
Track and field teams off to strong start
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Hospital will soon be changing its designation t ...
Changes to Boulder City Hospital coming soon
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 5, 2026 - 4:59 pm
 

A plane crash near the Utah/Arizona border claimed the life of its pilot, who was identified as a Boulder City resident.

The Saturday incident occurred within Washington County near the town of Hurricane, Utah. According to a media release the same day from the sheriff’s department, they received a call of a downed aircraft. Deputies responded alongside officers with Utah Division of Natural Resources, and the Bureau of Land Management. Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded, in the event medical assistance was needed.

“Unfortunately, upon first responders arriving they found the pilot and sole occupant deceased and beyond help,” the release states. “The pilot was a 40-year-old female out of Boulder City, Nevada. To respect the privacy of the family, at their request we will not be releasing the name of the pilot.”

Sgt. Lucas Alfred, of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, was asked Tuesday if the pilot’s name had been released. He said they hadn’t released it and added, “If another investigating agency chooses to release that at a later date that will be up to them.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were both on the scene this week to investigate the crash.

In an email to the Review from NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway, he said the aircraft was determined to be a Vans RV-8 airplane, which crashed under unknown circumstances.

The pilot was flying with other aircraft at the time.

“It is very early in the investigation, and limited information is available at this time,” he said. “An NTSB investigator is wrapping up the on-scene phase of the investigation. While on scene, the investigator documented the site and examined the aircraft. The aircraft will be transported to a secure facility for further evaluation.”

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment, he said. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

■ Recordings of any air traffic control communications

■ Radar data (flight track data)

■ Weather reports, weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

■ 72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safely operate the flight

■ Witness statements

■ Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation, and any available surveillance video

■ Aircraft maintenance records

■ Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

“The NTSB does not release the identities of accident victims or details regarding injuries or fatalities; this is typically handled by local authorities,” Holloway said. “It is important to note that the NTSB does not determine or speculate on the cause of an accident during the on-scene phase of the investigation. This stage is considered the fact-gathering phase.”

The preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the accident and will include factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation, he said.

The final report, expected within 12–24 months, will detail the probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Eagles dominate competition in pool
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On the hunt for their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming didn’t disappoint in their season opener at Heritage on Feb. 28, defeating Coral Academy 640-333.

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Coming into the season, Boulder City boys volleyball star D ...
Eagles look for another state title on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With their eyes on recapturing the 3A state title, Boulder City High School boys volleyball challenged themselves early with some stiff competition in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City track star Leona Merrill places first in the long ju ...
Track and field teams off to strong start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the a Liberty Newcomer meet on Feb. 26, multiple new faces for Boulder City High School track and field got the opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Photo courtesy Nevada Shakespeare Festival The cast of "Henry V" will hit the gazebo ...
Shakespeare returns to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Lovers of William Shakespeare need to mark March 13 on their calendars.

bcr default image
Council incumbents plan to seek re-election
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Monday was the first opportunity for residents to file as candidates in this year’s Boulder City Council election.

Photo courtesy BCHS Preston Van Beveren signs his letter of intent to play volleyball at Arizon ...
Trio of Boulder High athletes sign with colleges
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling their dreams of becoming collegiate athletes, three Boulder City High seniors, Logan Borg, Cameron Matthews and Preston Van Beveren will be heading off to their respective universities next fall.

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City Last Thursday, Boulder City police responded to an incident ...
N.Y. man drives through power plant fence
Special to Boulder City Review

This past Friday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, along with the FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto of the Las Vegas Field Office and Timothy Shea, Chief of the Boulder City Police Department, provided details regarding a vehicle ramming a power facility outside of Boulder City.

Photo courtesy Thomas Ranson/Lahontan Velley News Boulder City's Kyra Stevens blocks Fallo ...
Lady Eagles lose to state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball may have fallen to eventual state champion Churchill County in the state tournament, 56-17, on Feb. 20, but coach Brian Bradshaw’s Eagles took more away from the experience than just a loss.