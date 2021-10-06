65°F
Boaters should expect changes at lake

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 6, 2021 - 4:08 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Hemenway Harbor is down to one lane for its boat launching ramp due to low water levels. More changes for boaters are expected to come in 2022.

Changes are coming for boaters at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to the National Park Service, due to the projected low water levels over the next 24 months operations at Boulder Harbor, Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Callville Bay, Echo Bay and South Cove will be affected.

The ramp at Callville Bay is expected to close permanently in May 2022 when the water level reaches 1,062 feet. Currently, it is down to one lane.

“We do not expect any marina closures and I am unable to project potential at this time,” said Kelsea Larsen of the National Park Service.

The launch ramps at Temple Bar and South Cove are presently closed, but boaters can use a primitive launching spot about ½ mile south of the latter.

Despite these closures, both Echo Bay and Hemenway Harbor have one lane of pipe mat open for boaters to use.

Larsen said the Park Service is not anticipating any reduction in services at this time.

“We will continue to update the public on our website and through normal outreach,” she said.

Lake conditions can be monitored at https://www.nps.gov/lake/learn/news/lakeconditions.htm.

The elevation of Lake Mead is about 145 feet lower since drought began in 2000.

Since 2002, the National Park Service has invested millions of dollars to extend launch ramps, parking facilities, water systems, electrical systems, docking facilities, navigational aids, shoreline access, sanitation facilities and other facilities to accommodate lowering lake level.

The park continues to work with the Bureau of Reclamation and other partners to develop options to address changing the lake level.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

