News

Birthday Worth Celebrating

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 10, 2019 - 10:12 am
 

Noel Tipon, left, of Kailua, Hawaii, accepts a cupcake from Thomas Valencia, a ranger at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, as the park celebrated its 55th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 8. Joining in the cake cutting ceremonies was park ranger Matt Caire.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Bob Martin brought a quarter midget race car to the ...
Racetrack lease amended
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Human-driven cars can now be used at the racing facility on Quail Drive after City Council unanimously approved a lease amendment for it during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Boulder City City Council heard ideas for the historic airport property, 1401 Boulder City Park ...
Council hears ideas for use of old airport
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council heard two ideas about how to use the historic airport property during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, and could move forward by requesting formal proposals in December or January.

(Metroplitan Police Department) Donald Shapiro
Man agrees to plead guilty to misdemeanor in groping case
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City resident accused of groping a disabled person during a car ride has agreed to plead guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge.

Tina Ransom
Abuse of 911 is misdemeanor
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Let’s explore the area of misuse and abuse of the 911 system. A lot of times people are calling us on the worst possible day of their lives; we want to let them know there are people here to get them the help needed. That’s what we’re here for.

(Boulder City) Frederick “Willy” Williamson is the new manager of the Boulder City Municipa ...
News Briefs, Oct. 10
By Boulder City Review

Williamson joins city staff as airport manager

(Lake Mead National Recreation Area) Lori Curry and her dog, Creena, kayak down the Colorado Ri ...
Kayak picture really clicked
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A routine trip down the river led to a new experience for Terry Maurer: winning the 2019 Love Your Lakes photo contest.

Bullock Field, which includes an airport hangar and runway, could be designated as a historic d ...
City fine-tunes historic preservation goals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s leadership now has a more concrete idea of the Historic Preservation Committee’s priorities for the town.

City takes steps to ensure economic vitality
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Long-term economic development in Boulder City now has a road map for the next four years, courtesy of action steps recently approved by City Council.

Man faces felony for alleged groping incident
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boulder City resident is facing a felony charge for allegedly groping a disabled person during a car ride.