Big Clean to recycle ‘unwanted’ items

Boulder City residents can help make the town even more clean and green by recycling unwanted items at the city’s second annual Big Clean event at the end of the month.

The Big Clean is co-sponsored by the city and Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the parking lot of Bravo Field.

“It will be the same process as last year, as residents arrive with their items, volunteers will direct them to the appropriate stations where additional volunteers will help unload items,” said Community Development Director Michael Mays.

Accepted items are batteries, books, DVDs, CDs, cellphones, computers, electronics, household goods, medication, paint, paper to shred, pet supplies, power tools, residential oil and tires (a maximum of four).

Medication should be taken out of the bottle and put into a clear plastic bag before being donated; no needles or liquids will be accepted.

Mays said there will be several nonprofits there that will take the donated items, such as Blind Center of Nevada, Opportunity Village, Boulder City Library, BC Waste Free, Street Dogz and Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

Local nonprofit Emergency Aid of Boulder City will also be participating, according to Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the chamber.

“With the addition of Emergency Aid … being added to the collaborative roster of nonprofits involved again this year, we are supporting all areas of need,” she said. “Giving a hand up to those that will receive all the donated goods and helping our neighbors clean and organize their homes is what being a community is all about. I’m proud to be a Boulder City resident, especially with beneficial events such as this.”

Bravo Field is in the 800 block of Avenue B.

For additional information, contact the city’s community development department at 702-293-9282.

