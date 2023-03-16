Biden set to visit Vegas to talk drug prices

President Biden will not be designating Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument next week, although he will still be in town to talk about prescription drug prices.

President Biden did not designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument during his planned visit to Southern Nevada this week, but he was in Las Vegas to discuss prescription drug costs.

Politico reported that Biden would visit Nevada as part of a west coast swing that includes visits to San Diego and Los Angeles.

The location and further details have not yet been announced.

“Of course, we are disappointed to learn that President Biden will not be able to fit the designation of Avi Kwa Ame into his travel itinerary next week,” the Honor Avi Kwa Ame coalition said in a statement March 8.

“President Biden has been a champion of protecting the nation’s lands and waters in this regard, and we remain confident and assured that he and his administration will move forward with this monument designation in due time,” the coalition said.

