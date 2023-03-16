47°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Biden set to visit Vegas to talk drug prices

By Jessica Hill Special to the Boulder City Review
March 15, 2023 - 6:38 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023. ...
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The desert is carpeted with yellow flowers along Grandpa's Road in a superbloom created from mo ...
The desert is carpeted with yellow flowers along Grandpa's Road in a superbloom created from monsoon rains. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joshua Trees cover the landscape within the Wee Thump Joshua Tree Wilderness Area as Spirit Mou ...
Joshua Trees cover the landscape within the Wee Thump Joshua Tree Wilderness Area as Spirit Mountain rises in the distance. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Biden did not designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument during his planned visit to Southern Nevada this week, but he was in Las Vegas to discuss prescription drug costs.

Politico reported that Biden would visit Nevada as part of a west coast swing that includes visits to San Diego and Los Angeles.

The location and further details have not yet been announced.

“Of course, we are disappointed to learn that President Biden will not be able to fit the designation of Avi Kwa Ame into his travel itinerary next week,” the Honor Avi Kwa Ame coalition said in a statement March 8.

“President Biden has been a champion of protecting the nation’s lands and waters in this regard, and we remain confident and assured that he and his administration will move forward with this monument designation in due time,” the coalition said.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Lake Mead National Recreation Area remains among the top ...
As Lake Mead declines, so do its visitation numbers
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A National Park Service spokesman says it is not possible to say why visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area dropped off without further research.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School) Boulder City High School student Ben Scheppmann po ...
Students witness impact of impaired driving
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Shattered lives and limbs can be a consequence of choosing to drive impaired and the “Every 15 Minutes” program aims to bring that home to students and parents in high schools throughout the U.S. and Canada. The latest local iteration of the event took place Feb. 28 and March 1 at Boulder City High School.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Southern Nevadans could see limits on their water use to help ...
Agency seeks power to limit residential water use
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

While Western states work to hash out a plan to save the crumbling Colorado River system, officials from Southern Nevada are preparing for the worst — including possible water restrictions in the state’s most populous county.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Heavy snowfall in the Rockies may help boost the water le ...
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

When March began the mountains that feed the Colorado River already had seen more snow this winter than they normally would through an entire snow season.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The annual Big Clean event will return to the parking lot of Brav ...
Annual recycling event returns
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

With a goal to “recycle, repurpose, renew,” the annual Big Clean event will return to Boulder City on March 25.

(Boulder City file photo) City Council approved a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lo ...
Council settles with former city clerk
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A settlement for $165,000 for former City Clerk Lorene Krumm was approved by City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.