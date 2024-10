(double-click to edit) Purple Power DropHead Text GOES HERE XyXyXy By Ron Eland Boulder City Review William Evans Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of cars were on display during the 28th annual Wurst Festival, sponsored by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. Money raised goes toward a variety of community programs and events, the biggest of which is the annual BCHS Grad Night

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Rotarians Roger Hall and Doug Scheppmann help cook up the starts of Wurst Fest Saturday.

One of the big draws to the annual Wurst Festival is the car show, which features hundreds of cars and trucks of all ages.

The Whiskey Brotherhood entertained the crowd for nearly two hours with covers of many hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

Samantha Santos, of America’s Best Funnel Cakes, prepares one of their of their fried namesakes.

One of the most popular parts of the Wurst Festival is the live auction. This year’s featured seven donated vehicles. Funds raised go toward the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary’s Grad Night for graduating BCHS seniors. The vehicles were among other auctioned items including sports event tickets, vacation packages and bikes.