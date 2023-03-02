47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Best of BC contest launched

By Boulder City Review
March 1, 2023 - 4:03 pm
 
(Image courtesy Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The inaugural Best of Boulder City awards wil ...
(Image courtesy Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The inaugural Best of Boulder City awards will be presented in May by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce after nearly two months of voting by area residents.

A Best of Boulder City awards program, which will recognize businesses and individuals in more than 50 categories, has been launched by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

During the next eight weeks, community residents are invited to nominate their favorite businesses, events, organizations or people for the awards, which will be presented in 54 categories. Businesses are eligible to be nominated in multiple categories and multiple nominations are allowed across the categories.

“The past few years have been challenging for our small businesses. That’s what makes this race so important to Boulder City. The race uplifts our community and helps our businesses and people understand just how important they are. It is the ideal way to show your love for your favorite places,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, chamber CEO. Show support for our businesses in a way that costs you nothing and means everything to them.”

According to Rowland-Lagan, the contest was created after “many businesses and residents” asked the chamber to start a best-of awards program.

To nominate a business, visit www.BestofBoulderCity.com and enter the business’ name and select the category. Add a comment or two about the nominee. Once the nomination is confirmed, visitors can access a list of nominees in each category.

Nominations are now being accepted. The voting period will open Monday, March 6, and nominations and voting close April 25.

The community will have real-time access/visibility to the rankings through April 11.

Winners will be announced at the main stage of the Spring Jamboree at 10:30 a.m. May 6 immediately following the Little Miss and Mister Boulder City contest.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City file photo) City Council approved a $165,000 settlement with former City Clerk Lo ...
Council settles with former city clerk
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A settlement for $165,000 for former City Clerk Lorene Krumm was approved by City Council during its Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting.

(Boulder City file photo) Top Dollar Entertainment is proposing to put its Elite RV resort near ...
RV resort plan founders
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council declined Tuesday, Feb. 28, to move forward with direct negotiations with the developer for a proposed luxury recreational vehicle resort on 76 acres of land sandwiched between the airport and Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Image courtesy Nevada State Railroad Museum) This rendering shows what the interior of the vis ...
Rail museum to report on expansion progress
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Riding classic trains will not be the only notable activity at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s annual open house scheduled for this weekend.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Fire Department recently received accredited ...
Fire department receives international accreditation
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Chief William Gray of the Boulder City Fire Department recentl ...
Fire chief feted by national group
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Chief William Gray was recently recognized by a national organization for his efforts in accreditation and credentialing.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Aquatic Coordinator Cheree Brennan has been running the pool f ...
Aquatic future hinges on Tract 350 sale
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city-owned pool is a popular facility, serving nearly 28,000 patrons each year. It is also old and in need of repair.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Nevada Supreme Court issued a 60-day stay Feb. 15, 2023, i ...
Settlement negotiations in case against city ongoing
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A 60-day stay has been issued by the Nevada Supreme Court in the lawsuit filed by the former city attorney and city manager against the city and a former mayor and council member.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The 5.35 acres outlined in blue are slated for subdivision into 1 ...
Planners OK proposal to subdivide parcel
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the final map for a proposed subdivision of 5.35 vacant acres into 15 residential lots during its meeting Feb. 15.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Don Rodriguez, sitting on the stage at I and I Music in Boulde ...
Business Beat: I and I Music offers space for musicians, podcasters
By Bill Evans and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Don Rodriguez has turned a space on Boulder City Parkway that was once storage for pool supplies into a high-tech place for local musicians to rehearse and for podcasters to record. A second-generation musician, Rodriguez turned that interest, coupled with a background in construction, into a business after the Great Recession forced him into a temporary career change.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Water remains at the top of mind for most Nevadans. In a recen ...
Poll: Water supply tops Nevadans’ concerns
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Ensuring there is enough water for the future is top of mind for the vast majority of residents in the nation’s driest state, according to a new bipartisan survey released Feb. 15.