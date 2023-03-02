Best of BC contest launched

A Best of Boulder City awards program, which will recognize businesses and individuals in more than 50 categories, has been launched by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

(Image courtesy Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The inaugural Best of Boulder City awards will be presented in May by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce after nearly two months of voting by area residents.

During the next eight weeks, community residents are invited to nominate their favorite businesses, events, organizations or people for the awards, which will be presented in 54 categories. Businesses are eligible to be nominated in multiple categories and multiple nominations are allowed across the categories.

“The past few years have been challenging for our small businesses. That’s what makes this race so important to Boulder City. The race uplifts our community and helps our businesses and people understand just how important they are. It is the ideal way to show your love for your favorite places,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, chamber CEO. Show support for our businesses in a way that costs you nothing and means everything to them.”

According to Rowland-Lagan, the contest was created after “many businesses and residents” asked the chamber to start a best-of awards program.

To nominate a business, visit www.BestofBoulderCity.com and enter the business’ name and select the category. Add a comment or two about the nominee. Once the nomination is confirmed, visitors can access a list of nominees in each category.

Nominations are now being accepted. The voting period will open Monday, March 6, and nominations and voting close April 25.

The community will have real-time access/visibility to the rankings through April 11.

Winners will be announced at the main stage of the Spring Jamboree at 10:30 a.m. May 6 immediately following the Little Miss and Mister Boulder City contest.