Benefits for those who missed school lunches to be issued

Some students in Nevada could begin receiving pandemic EBT benefits next week.

According to the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services in Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services, students who received free and reduced meals and were enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year at a campus that was closed on or a hybrid schedule are eligible. Their benefits be issued from Tuesday, Sept. 14, to Thursday, Sept. 23.

Additionally, children from birth to 6 who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, attended child care and live near schools that were either closed or on a hybrid schedule from October 2020 through June 2021 for the months they were SNAP eligible can receive P-EBT benefits. The funds will be put on the students’ P-EBT cards. If a student does not have a card, one will be sent to their residence. These benefits will be issued during the first two weeks of the month through December.

For more information, go to https://dwss.nv.gov/SNAP/PandemicEBTinfo. To check P-EBT benefits, go to https://accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov/public/landing-page.

If you have additional questions, call 866-568-7328.