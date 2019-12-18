Be wary of ‘arrest warrants’

Here are a few more recent scams to watch out for.

Arrest warrant scam: The classic scam that lives on. “An arrest warrant has been issued in your name.” Classic scams are classic for a reason. They work. Because there’s nothing quite like the fear of an arrest to capture your attention and your hard-earned dollars. Posing as a bounty hunter, attorney or law enforcement officer, the scammer warns you of your impending arrest unless payment is made immediately.

Another version of this scam has broadened to cover registered sex offenders. What you should know. These scammers often use “spoofed” numbers, making it appear that they are calling from your local sheriff’s office or jail. They will tell potential victims that they have an outstanding warrant for an unpaid debt or minor infraction and that a fine is due. The scammers will demand immediate payments via Western Union or MoneyGram or demand the purchase of a prepaid credit card such as Green Dot and its registration online.

Another variation of this scam is the claim that the basis of the arrest warrant is nonpayment of an underlying loan with the same demand for immediate payment via prepaid credit card. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act governs debt collection actions by debt collectors. Debt collectors are those who regularly collect debt on behalf of others. This definition can include collection agencies, lawyers who collect on a regular basis and companies that buy out debts from the original creditors.

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act specifically prohibits debt collectors from lying during their debt collection attempts. They cannot falsely claim that they are lawyers or government representatives, falsely claim that the debtor has committed a crime, imply a person will be arrested if he or she does not pay a debt or that legal action will be taken against the debtor if the debt collector does not plan to take this action or if taking this action would not be legal.

Debt collectors are prohibited from other actions, such as threatening the debtor with physical harm, using vulgar language, calling continually to harass or annoy someone, calling at odd hours without permission or discussing the debt with anyone other than the debtor.

Dec. 5. Disturbance: The family disagreement escalates to include the manager at 11:05 a.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Recovered stolen vehicle: A neighboring jurisdiction asks for assistance in recovering a stolen vehicle at 9:04 p.m. in the area of mile marker 49 on U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the day: Note to self: Don’t argue with the management, or you might end up sleeping in your car.

Dec. 6. Suspicious: The caller said that there are several people living in a shed behind the residence and they have a bonfire going at 7:52 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue H.

See person: A subject is in the station to report an item thrown over a wall that hit her moving vehicle at 4:37 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: The shed dwellers said this is a newly fashioned casita — redneck style.

Dec. 7. Traffic hazard: A subject is walking down the lane of travel at 3:59 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Drugs: The caller said a subject is staggering into the roadway and might be a danger to himself or herself at 12:17 p.m. in the 400 block of Ash Street.

Thought for the day: The suspect tries to ride on a bike and then run, but it’s not a successful attempt today.

Dec. 8. Destruction of property: There are aloe vera plant pieces all over the alley and oil in a trash can at 11:05 a.m. in the 600 block of California Avenue.

Vehicle burglary: The vehicle was broken into during the parade last night, and a phone was taken at 2:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Please keep valuables on your person or safely out of the sight of anyone passing the vehicle.

Dec. 9. Traffic hazard: The caller reports a child’s red wagon in the travel lane at 6:26 p.m. in the area of Buchanan and Adams boulevards.

Suspicious vehicle: The caller said that a vehicle has been running and occupied for at least half an hour at 10:15 p.m. in the area of Cottonwood Cove and Cottonwood Street.

Thought for the day: The driver of the vehicle is in tears and stated she needed a moment to be safe to drive.

Dec. 10. Assist other: Officers arrive to help with traffic control during a structure fire at 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Esther Drive.

Disturbance: The caller said items are being thrown at them over a wall by a known subject at 4:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Our thoughts are with our neighbors who have experienced a huge loss at their home, especially at this time of year.

Dec. 11. DUI: A driver fails to yield to a crossing guard with children present and gets a not-so-pleasant way to sober up at 8:30 a.m. in the area of Sixth Street and Avenue B.

Robbery: The resident learns a valuable lesson on why not to meet buyers from their online-sale ads at their home.

Thought for the day: Robbery with a deadly weapon could have very serious consequences. If you must meet someone for an exchange, do it in a public place or near the police department.

Call of the week: Suspicious: The caller said there is someone on the roof and it is not Santa Claus at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 500 block of Lake Havasu Lane.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.