Be suspicious of computer ‘security’ issues

Microsoft has put out a special consumer alert to warn about bogus computer security engineers making cold calls to convince people their computers are at risk for a security threat. The phonies offer a free security check over the phone in an effort to get you to give them remote access to your computer for a supposed diagnosis and fix. Once they have remote access, they will download software to your computer that basically allows them to steal money from your accounts.

Solution: Microsoft offers a few recommendations to stay out of harm’s way. First, be suspicious of unsolicited calls from supposed computer security experts. Second, don’t visit any sites or install software recommended by unsolicited callers.

Sometimes seniors receive email messages that appear to be from a legitimate company or institution, asking them to “update” or “verify” their personal information. Seniors also receive emails that appear to be from the IRS about a tax refund. If there’s a question and you think there’s a legitimate message or notification intended for you, go directly to the official website of whatever business it is and check for any notifications there.

Also, you can protect a computer by downloading virus and malware protection software Be involved.

May 23. Parking: A small white vehicle has been parked facing the wrong way for over a week and the caller would like it looked into at 9:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona St.

Reckless: The out-of-state caller is following a vehicle driving in a reckless manner and is willing to provide officers with a signed statement at 12:40 p.m. in the area of mile marker 10 on Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Officers must witness a violation to issue a citation unless a citizen is willing to sign a statement as to what they observed — and this time they did.

May 24. Temporary protective order violation: The caller reports a vehicle stolen but the officers find an estranged partner inside the vehicle at 5:05 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Aircraft: Another aircraft has issues and makes a rough landing at 9:59 a.m. in the 1300 block of Airport Road.

Thought for the day: This, my friends, is how temporary protective order violations are obtained when the adverse party believes all is well with an invitation to a night out and the other party decides there’s an issue halfway through.

May 25. Battery: The caller reports a physical altercation with another person that needs to be reported at 6:49 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

DUI: The caller has a bad phone connection but manages to report a disturbance at 7:46 p.m. in the 1400 block of Medical Park Drive.

Thought for the day: The officers arrive to find one participant in the commotion is just a little “too happy” to be operating a vehicle.

May 26. Assist other department: Officers arrive on scene and find CPR in progress on a subject next to a downed bike at 8:12 a.m. in the 1000 block of Yucca Street.

Suspicious: The caller states someone in an official looking uniform knocked on the door reporting a gas leak at 10:13 p.m. in the 700 block of Capri Drive.

Thought for the day: It’s always good to be sure when unexpected visits happen at night and officers are able to quickly determine the two workers are, in fact, on official business.

May 27. Disturbance: The callers report a middle-aged man dashing into the roadway with flailing arms and obscene gestures at 5:43 p.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Assist: The caller hit an item in the roadway and now has a disabled vehicle along with elderly parents aboard at 6:06 p.m. in the area of mile marker 10 on Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The elderly parents are more than happy to wait for roadside service in the comfort of a nearby casino.

May 28. Wanted: The family disturbance attracts attention; however, it’s the outstanding warrants that garner a new room for the night at 12:13 a.m. in the 600 block of Nevada Way.

Domestic: The rolling domestic ends with one party punching the other then exiting the vehicle at 6:06 p.m. in the area of Lake Mountain Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Thought for the day: If there are problems in a relationship, a road trip might not be the best idea.

May 29. Battery: The argument escalates to physical and officers are forced to intervene at 1:17 a.m. in the 600 block of Del Prado Drive.

Accident: Callers report a motorcycle down in front of the business at 1:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: We’re happy that this motorcycle incident ends with an uninjured rider and a relatively undamaged motorcycle.

Thought of the week: No outrageous calls this week so I will use this space to offer a huge thank you to those who go, even just a little, out of your way to do something nice for someone. Many responses from police and fire department personnel are avoided by the little acts of kindness that are shown every day by normal everyday people out there. We can change the world one act of kindness at a time — at least for one person at a time.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.