80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Be safe when using fireworks

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 30, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
Fireworks that light up the sky should be lit by professionals. Those who prefer a home show sh ...
Fireworks that light up the sky should be lit by professionals. Those who prefer a home show should use only fireworks labeled "safe and sane."

Many people like to celebrate Independence Day with a bang and as residents’ thoughts start turning to fireworks, local fire officials are issuing a word of caution about their use.

Only fireworks labeled “safe and sane” are allowed throughout Clark County. They went on sale Monday and can be purchased through Sunday at licensed and inspected stands.

“Safe and sane” fireworks include sparklers and fireworks that keep to a small, circular area on the ground and don’t explode in the air. Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles and sky rockets – any item made of highly combustible materials. Use of illegal fireworks are subject to fines and disposal fees.

The dry conditions are a concern this year as sparks from fireworks could make it easier for fires to start and spread. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that fireworks start an average of 19,500 fires per year.

Other hazards associated with fireworks include burns, triggering post-traumatic stress disorder and runaway pets.

According to city officials, burns account for 44 percent of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms in the month around July 4. Half of those injuries were to extremities such as a hand, finger or leg. One-third were to the eye or other parts of the head and more than one-third involved children younger than 15.

“Do not allow children to play with fireworks. They should be lit by adults and handled with extreme caution,” said Fire Chief Will Gray.

The loud noises and flashes associated with certain fireworks often trigger post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans as well as cause distress for adults and children. They also frighten many pets; Boulder City Animal Shelter sees an influx of pets who run off because of the noise.

“The safest way for you and your family to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays put on by trained professionals, including the Damboree fireworks scheduled on July 4 at Veterans’ Memorial Park,” Gray said.

Other safety tips include:

■ Be courteous: Let neighbors know in advance if you plan to celebrate with fireworks so the noise doesn’t surprise them and they can enjoy the show, said Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks Co. Clean up litter left behind.

■ Be prepared in case of fire. Have a source of water nearby.

■ Use fireworks on flat, hard surfaces such as parking lots and cul-de-sacs away from buildings, vehicles, dry brush and spectators. Place discharged fireworks into a bucket of water overnight to make certain they do not reignite.

■ Closely supervise children and pets; maintain a distance away from the fireworks that are being ignited to minimize the possibility of injury.

Beware of sparklers. These can be popular to give young children, but they can cause clothes to catch fire and serious burns.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Council chambers inside City Hall will undergo reno ...
Renovations to make City Hall more accessible
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Council chambers in City Hall are going to be renovated to make the area more accessible for people with disabilities.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council ...
Election results finalized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It’s official. During a special meeting Monday, June 28, morning, City Council members certified the results of the June 15 election that saw Mathew Fox selected for a seat on the governing board and two ballot questions to fund a new pool passed.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Department presented awards to, f ...
First responders recognized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Outstanding service to the community by Boulder City’s firefighters, police officers and volunteers was recognized Friday, June 25, during the first joint awards ceremony held by the fire and police departments.

Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized ...
Air traffic control tower plans move forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, and initial work for it could be done by the end of the year.

Taylour Tedder
New city manager starts Aug. 9
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new city manager starts work Aug. 9.

Seth Woodbury Recent Boulder City High School graduate Seth Woodbury paints a mural at the driv ...
Business Beat: Mural painted by BCHS grad highlights drive-thru
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A recent Boulder City High School graduate spent his last few days of free time before leaving for school creating a mural for local business, Soda at the Nest.

Election results unchanges as additional ballots counted
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox continues to lead the race for a seat on City Council, and two ballot questions to help provide funding for a new municipal pool appear to have passed.