BCPD officers respond to kidnapping call

A call to Boulder City Police in the early hours of Friday, June 23, regarding a kidnapping ended with the suspect being shot by a Las Vegas Metro Police Department officer and two victims being transported to a Las Vegas hospital.

In a statement, BCPD wrote, “On June 23, 2023, at approximately 12:21 a.m., Boulder City Police Dispatch received a 911 text message from a woman stating she had just been kidnapped by a male. Officers located the victim and male in a vehicle in the area of US-95 and Black Hills. The vehicle fled from officers and a pursuit was initiated.”

According to the LVMPD, approximately 20 minutes later at 12:43 a.m., Metro dispatch received a request for assistance with the vehicle pursuit. LVMPD officers took over the pursuit near Owens and Hollywood at approximately 2 a.m.

The suspect vehicle was forcibly stopped by Metro officers near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard. During the incident the suspect pointed his firearm towards an individual who was inside of the vehicle and a Metro officer discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. Medical personnel transported the suspect to UMC Trauma where, as of 8:30 a.m, he was listed in critical condition. Two kidnapping victims were also transported to local hospitals.

This is the third LVMPD officer-involved shooting of 2023. Per Metro policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.