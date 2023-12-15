BCPD joins county effort to curb drunk driving

When it comes to impaired driving, the message for the holidays from the Boulder City Police Department is pretty clear. The department takes the issue very seriously and if you drive drunk or high in this small town, the chances of getting caught are strong.

As part of their overall effort to promote safe driving, the BCPD will be joining forces with participating law enforcement agencies in Nevada for a Joining Forces Impaired Driver Campaign. The campaign, which targets impaired drivers, is scheduled to take place from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3.

Joining Forces is described by city staff as “a high visibility, multi-jurisdiction statewide effort to reduce injuries and fatal accidents on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws.”

Officers from multiple agencies focus on violations including speeding, pedestrian safety, distracted driving and impaired driving through selective enforcement programs, saturation patrols, and checkpoints.

“We always tell drivers to be alert and aware of their surroundings when getting behind the wheel,” said Sgt. John Glenn, of the BCPD. “Alcohol and many drugs, including marijuana, can slow reaction time, cause blurred vision and cloud judgement, making conditions dangerous for the impaired driver, other nearby drivers and pedestrians.”

In Nevada, a DUI arrest can cost up to $10,000 or more in legal costs not including the costs and time that come as a result of having your car impounded, losing your driver’s license, potentially losing your job and most importantly, can result in injuries and the loss of lives.

“Home for the Holidays is more than a song — it should be your goal this holiday season,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “Make the right choices. Don’t end up in a jail cell — or worse. Discuss and select the designated driver before you hit the road. Spend a few dollars on a rideshare or taxi. Every time you choose to get behind the wheel, lives are in your hands.”

“Many people are not aware of how alcohol impairs them,” said Glenn. “Drinking on an empty stomach or taking some medications can intensify the effects of alcohol. And some prescription medications, such as painkillers or sleeping aids, can cause levels of impairment just on their own.”

According to the Boulder City Police Department, they are dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on Nevada’s roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding, driving unrestrained, impaired driving, reckless driving and more.

More information about safe driving and the Nevada Zero Fatalities goal is available Online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com. Joining Forces motto is “Any Cop, Any Place, Any Time.”