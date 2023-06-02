BCHS graduates earn millions in scholarships

The figure is impressive to say the least.

Photo courtesy Bret Runion Members of the BCHS senior class of 2023 gather around the famous Las Vegas sign last Tuesday night during the Grad Night celebration, sponsored by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

The figure is impressive to say the least.

During last week’s Boulder City High School graduation, it was announced that the graduates had been accepted to 26 different colleges and in the process had racked up 200 scholarships totaling just under $7.5 million. Not bad for 125 graduates.

In her speech to the class, BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said, “Today, we celebrate the credit that belongs to you—the courageous individuals who dared to dream, dared to act, and dared to make a difference. Throughout your high school journey, you stepped into this arena. You pursued your passions, faced challenges head-on, and dedicated yourselves to be your personal best. In the face of doubt and criticism, you persevered, knowing that true worth is measured by your own belief and the impact you make. In a world, where we are judged by likes, hearts and thumbs up, we all have critics. How we react and respond to that criticism is what defines us.”

Those in the BCHS class of 2023 receiving scholarships include:

GRACE ANN BERNADETTE ARSANIAN

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

GENEVIEVE GRACE BALMER

• UNH Trustees Scholarship

• Franklin Pierce University Presidential Scholarship

• Saint Anselm College Chancellor’s Scholarship

• New England College Presidential Scholarship

• University of New Haven Presidential Scholarship

• University of Maine Flagship Match Commitment Scholarship

• Western New England University Presidential Scholarship

• University of Hartford Regent’s Scholarship

• UNH Institutional Grant

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

KENNEDY CHASE BARROW

• SUU Founders Scholarship

• Draney Family Scholarship

MORGAN SUE BARROW

• NSC Mount Scorpion Achievement Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

KAYTLYN LORENE BROWN

• Theda Cox P.E.O. Daisy Scholarship

• Dixie Technical College Institutional Grant

BREANN DAWN BURGESS

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

AARON ALEXANDER CALVERT

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

TABETHA ROSALEXIS CARRANZA

• NAU Gold &WUE Scholarships

• R. Ross Johnson Memorial Scholarship

• University of Montana WUE Scholarship

• Washington State University Scholarship

• University of Portland Non-resident Scholarship

• University of Oregon Non-resident Scholarship

• University of Washington, Tacoma Non-resident Scholarship

• Boulder City Republican Women’s Scholarship

• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship James C. Nelson Memorial Scholarship Draney Family Scholarship

• Boulder City High School Interact Club Scholarship

• Boulder City Aquila Chapter NHS Scholarship

• Boulder Blue Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ERIC SCOTT CARSTENSEN

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ROLAND C. COLE

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

BRAYDEN ARNOLD COOK

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

SÄLAH M. COPLIN

• Bryant &Stratton College Flag Football Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ZACHARY AARON CROFT

• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Dean’s Scholarship

• Montana State University Achievement Award

• Southern Utah University Non-Resident Merit Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ETHAN P. DEGREGORY

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

AUBRIE CHERISH DENTON

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

SIERRA JADE DICKENSON

• California Polytechnic State University Humboldt WUE Scholarship

• Willamette University Trustees Scholarship

• University of Hawaii, Mano WUE &Academic Merit Scholarships Oregon Institute of Technology WUE and Presidential Scholarships Colorado School of Mines

• President’s Scholarship California State University Monterey WUE Scholarship

• California State University San Marcos WUE Scholarship Oregon State

• University WUE Scholarship University of Oregon Summit Scholarship

• University of California Santa Cruz Undergraduate Dean’s Scholarship

• Loyola Marymount Univ. Arrupe Scholarship and University Award

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

KAYLYNN CLAIRE DIEBOLD

• Lynn University Merit Scholarship

• The Rogers Foundation Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ISAAC CAMPBELL GIBSON

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

TARA MAY HIGLEY

• Southern Utah University Founders Scholarship

• Utah Tech University Good Neighbors and WUE Scholarships

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

IAN HOBBS

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

AUTUMN MARIE HOLBROOK

• UNLV Institutional Grant

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

TYSON NEIL IRBY-BROWNSON

• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Merit and Athletic Scholarships

• Western Colorado University Merit and Athletic Scholarships

• Colorado School of Mines Merit Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

KASON RONALD JENSEN

• SUU Non-Resident Alumni Legacy Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

KARSEN LYNN JOLLEY

• Nevada State College Scorpion Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

BRAYDEN A. JONES

• CSN Promise Scholarship

• University of New Mexico Academic Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

HARRISON JONES

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

CHEYENNE GARA KIRK

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

YAZMINE NICHOLE KOSTER

• Southern Utah University WUE Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

JARED B. LAMOREAUX JR.

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

RYLEE JORDAN LANDERMAN

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

BRADLEY PRESTON LAWSON

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

BREE MARIA LEAVITT

• SUU Founders Scholarship

• Clarke University Athletic Scholarship

• Ottowa University Athletic Scholarship

• Oklahoma Wesleyan University Athletic Scholarship

• Droney Family Scholarship

• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

TYLER LAURANCE LEMMEL

• SUU Founders Non-residential Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

TERRILYN LEMON

• CSN Promise Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

JULIANNA MADELINE LUEBKE

• Pepperdine University George Pepperdine Achievement Scholarship

• Linfield University Trustee Scholarship

• Stetson University Presidential Scholarship

• Lewis and Clark College Sequoia Scholarship

• Pacific University Academic Scholarship

• Coe College Trustee &Legacy Scholarships, Impact and National Kohawk Awards

• Wofford College Merit Scholarship Dickinson College 1783 Scholarship

• University of Rochester Dean’s Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

MAKHYLA MARIE MALONZO

• UNLV Signature Scholarship, Tuition and Bob Davis Scholarships

• UNLV Institutional Grant

MICHAEL JOSEPH JONES MARCHANT

• UNLV Institutional Grant

• UNLV Signature Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

SUMMER IONE MATEA

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

JOSIE ELIZABETH MCCLAREN

• UNLV Valedictorian, Signature &Opportunity Scholarships

• UNLV Institutional Grant

• Arizona State University New American University President’s Award

• Stevenson University Out of State Grant, SU Grant 2022, Campus Resident Grant and Scholarship 2023

• USF Presidential Scholarship, University Tuition Grant University of Arizona Distinction Award

• Morningside University Athletic Grant and Achievement Award

• University of Tampa Presidential Scholarship

• Illinois Institute of Technology Heald, Housing and STEM Scholarships Anderson

• University Edwards Merit Scholarship and University Grant Lynn University Merit Scholarship

• Millikin University Merit Scholarship, University Grant, Out of State Grant, Honors

• Scholarship and Incentive Scholarship

• USF Presidential Scholarship and Tuition Grant

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

JOSHUA GRAHAM MILLER

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

HUNTER THOMAS MOORE

• Roanoke College Trustee and President’s Leadership Council Awards and KIP Scholarship

• NIAAA Male High School Student-Athlete for the State of Nevada Award

• Tiffin University Trustee and Wrestling Scholarships

• Graceland University Trustee’s Merit and Wrestling Scholarships

• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Academic, Alumni and Wresting

• Boker University Scholarship

• University of Providence Athletic Merit Scholarship

• Colorado Mesa University Academic Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ZACHARY EDWARD MULLER

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

AVA PAYNE

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

BRET ROBERT PENDLETON

SALUTATORIAN

• SUU Presidential Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ANNALIE MAE PORTER

VALEDICTORIAN

• Baylor University Scholarship

• University of Utah Scholarship

• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

• BCHS Interact Club Scholarship

• Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

• Rotary Club of Boulder City Scholarship

• TNL Scholar Athlete Award

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ROSE JOSEPHINE RANDALL

• SUU Founders Scholarship

• Arizona State University New American University Scholarship

• Bill and Elaine K. Smith and Rotary Club of Boulder City Scholarships

• Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Scholarship

• Elks National Foundation Legacy Award

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

KATE LYNN ROBINSON

• UNLV Signature Scholarship

• Bert D. Hansen Ethics Essay Contest Award

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

MAXIMILIAN TIMOTHY ROY

• SUU Founders Non-Resident Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

MADISON SACE SALTA

• Boulder City Rotary Club Award

• •Millennium Scholarship Candidate

CAMAYN LEIGH SCHAPER

• Southern Oregon University Raider Scholarship

• Elleen Connors XI Zeta Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship

• Winterwood Scholarship

• P.E.O. Chapter K Scholarship

• Don McHenry Memorial Scholarship

• Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

• Carl and Luanna Mitchell Memorial DAR Constitutional Scholarship

• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

MAKAYLA MARIS SMITH

• SUU Founders Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ELLIE MAKENNA SPEAKER

• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

• University of Arizona Tuition Award

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

DYLAN P. SULLIVAN

• UNR Wolfie Jr. Level Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

CALLIE PAM TORGESEN

• Don McHenry Memorial Scholarship

• Eileen Connors Xi Zeta Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship

• Boulder Blue Scholarship

• Boulder City Aquila Chapter NHS Scholarship

• Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Scholarship

• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship

• Leonard Petoske Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ANNA LISA TRAASDAHL

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

JULIA ANNE TREGNAN

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ELISE ALINA VANIER

• University of New Hampshire Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

COLN DAVID VOLLMER

• Northern Arizona University Scholarship

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

TRENT M. WAKEFIELD

• GCU Academic Scholarship and Priority Registration Award

• University of the Pacific Academic Scholarship

KANON SCOTT WILBOURNE

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

PAYTON NICOLE WEYRAUCH

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

COURTNEY WILLIAMS

• Nevada State College Fall Tuition Grant

• Don McHenry Memorial Scholarship

MIRANDA ACACIA WILLIAMS

• Northwest College Institute, Academic and Soccer Scholarships

EUZABETH WIRTHLIN

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

BRUCE ISAAC WOODBURY

• BYU Institutional Grant

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate

ASHLYNNE REBEKKA ZWAHLEN

• Millennium Scholarship Candidate