BCHS graduates earn millions in scholarships
The figure is impressive to say the least.
During last week’s Boulder City High School graduation, it was announced that the graduates had been accepted to 26 different colleges and in the process had racked up 200 scholarships totaling just under $7.5 million. Not bad for 125 graduates.
In her speech to the class, BCHS Principal Amy Wagner said, “Today, we celebrate the credit that belongs to you—the courageous individuals who dared to dream, dared to act, and dared to make a difference. Throughout your high school journey, you stepped into this arena. You pursued your passions, faced challenges head-on, and dedicated yourselves to be your personal best. In the face of doubt and criticism, you persevered, knowing that true worth is measured by your own belief and the impact you make. In a world, where we are judged by likes, hearts and thumbs up, we all have critics. How we react and respond to that criticism is what defines us.”
Those in the BCHS class of 2023 receiving scholarships include:
GRACE ANN BERNADETTE ARSANIAN
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
GENEVIEVE GRACE BALMER
• UNH Trustees Scholarship
• Franklin Pierce University Presidential Scholarship
• Saint Anselm College Chancellor’s Scholarship
• New England College Presidential Scholarship
• University of New Haven Presidential Scholarship
• University of Maine Flagship Match Commitment Scholarship
• Western New England University Presidential Scholarship
• University of Hartford Regent’s Scholarship
• UNH Institutional Grant
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
KENNEDY CHASE BARROW
• SUU Founders Scholarship
• Draney Family Scholarship
MORGAN SUE BARROW
• NSC Mount Scorpion Achievement Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
KAYTLYN LORENE BROWN
• Theda Cox P.E.O. Daisy Scholarship
• Dixie Technical College Institutional Grant
BREANN DAWN BURGESS
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
AARON ALEXANDER CALVERT
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
TABETHA ROSALEXIS CARRANZA
• NAU Gold &WUE Scholarships
• R. Ross Johnson Memorial Scholarship
• University of Montana WUE Scholarship
• Washington State University Scholarship
• University of Portland Non-resident Scholarship
• University of Oregon Non-resident Scholarship
• University of Washington, Tacoma Non-resident Scholarship
• Boulder City Republican Women’s Scholarship
• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship James C. Nelson Memorial Scholarship Draney Family Scholarship
• Boulder City High School Interact Club Scholarship
• Boulder City Aquila Chapter NHS Scholarship
• Boulder Blue Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ERIC SCOTT CARSTENSEN
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ROLAND C. COLE
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
BRAYDEN ARNOLD COOK
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
SÄLAH M. COPLIN
• Bryant &Stratton College Flag Football Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ZACHARY AARON CROFT
• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Dean’s Scholarship
• Montana State University Achievement Award
• Southern Utah University Non-Resident Merit Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ETHAN P. DEGREGORY
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
AUBRIE CHERISH DENTON
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
SIERRA JADE DICKENSON
• California Polytechnic State University Humboldt WUE Scholarship
• Willamette University Trustees Scholarship
• University of Hawaii, Mano WUE &Academic Merit Scholarships Oregon Institute of Technology WUE and Presidential Scholarships Colorado School of Mines
• President’s Scholarship California State University Monterey WUE Scholarship
• California State University San Marcos WUE Scholarship Oregon State
• University WUE Scholarship University of Oregon Summit Scholarship
• University of California Santa Cruz Undergraduate Dean’s Scholarship
• Loyola Marymount Univ. Arrupe Scholarship and University Award
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
KAYLYNN CLAIRE DIEBOLD
• Lynn University Merit Scholarship
• The Rogers Foundation Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ISAAC CAMPBELL GIBSON
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
TARA MAY HIGLEY
• Southern Utah University Founders Scholarship
• Utah Tech University Good Neighbors and WUE Scholarships
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
IAN HOBBS
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
AUTUMN MARIE HOLBROOK
• UNLV Institutional Grant
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
TYSON NEIL IRBY-BROWNSON
• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Merit and Athletic Scholarships
• Western Colorado University Merit and Athletic Scholarships
• Colorado School of Mines Merit Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
KASON RONALD JENSEN
• SUU Non-Resident Alumni Legacy Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
KARSEN LYNN JOLLEY
• Nevada State College Scorpion Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
BRAYDEN A. JONES
• CSN Promise Scholarship
• University of New Mexico Academic Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
HARRISON JONES
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
CHEYENNE GARA KIRK
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
YAZMINE NICHOLE KOSTER
• Southern Utah University WUE Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
JARED B. LAMOREAUX JR.
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
RYLEE JORDAN LANDERMAN
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
BRADLEY PRESTON LAWSON
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
BREE MARIA LEAVITT
• SUU Founders Scholarship
• Clarke University Athletic Scholarship
• Ottowa University Athletic Scholarship
• Oklahoma Wesleyan University Athletic Scholarship
• Droney Family Scholarship
• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
TYLER LAURANCE LEMMEL
• SUU Founders Non-residential Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
TERRILYN LEMON
• CSN Promise Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
JULIANNA MADELINE LUEBKE
• Pepperdine University George Pepperdine Achievement Scholarship
• Linfield University Trustee Scholarship
• Stetson University Presidential Scholarship
• Lewis and Clark College Sequoia Scholarship
• Pacific University Academic Scholarship
• Coe College Trustee &Legacy Scholarships, Impact and National Kohawk Awards
• Wofford College Merit Scholarship Dickinson College 1783 Scholarship
• University of Rochester Dean’s Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
MAKHYLA MARIE MALONZO
• UNLV Signature Scholarship, Tuition and Bob Davis Scholarships
• UNLV Institutional Grant
MICHAEL JOSEPH JONES MARCHANT
• UNLV Institutional Grant
• UNLV Signature Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
SUMMER IONE MATEA
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
JOSIE ELIZABETH MCCLAREN
• UNLV Valedictorian, Signature &Opportunity Scholarships
• UNLV Institutional Grant
• Arizona State University New American University President’s Award
• Stevenson University Out of State Grant, SU Grant 2022, Campus Resident Grant and Scholarship 2023
• USF Presidential Scholarship, University Tuition Grant University of Arizona Distinction Award
• Morningside University Athletic Grant and Achievement Award
• University of Tampa Presidential Scholarship
• Illinois Institute of Technology Heald, Housing and STEM Scholarships Anderson
• University Edwards Merit Scholarship and University Grant Lynn University Merit Scholarship
• Millikin University Merit Scholarship, University Grant, Out of State Grant, Honors
• Scholarship and Incentive Scholarship
• USF Presidential Scholarship and Tuition Grant
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
JOSHUA GRAHAM MILLER
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
HUNTER THOMAS MOORE
• Roanoke College Trustee and President’s Leadership Council Awards and KIP Scholarship
• NIAAA Male High School Student-Athlete for the State of Nevada Award
• Tiffin University Trustee and Wrestling Scholarships
• Graceland University Trustee’s Merit and Wrestling Scholarships
• Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Academic, Alumni and Wresting
• Boker University Scholarship
• University of Providence Athletic Merit Scholarship
• Colorado Mesa University Academic Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ZACHARY EDWARD MULLER
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
AVA PAYNE
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
BRET ROBERT PENDLETON
SALUTATORIAN
• SUU Presidential Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ANNALIE MAE PORTER
VALEDICTORIAN
• Baylor University Scholarship
• University of Utah Scholarship
• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship
• BCHS Interact Club Scholarship
• Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
• Rotary Club of Boulder City Scholarship
• TNL Scholar Athlete Award
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ROSE JOSEPHINE RANDALL
• SUU Founders Scholarship
• Arizona State University New American University Scholarship
• Bill and Elaine K. Smith and Rotary Club of Boulder City Scholarships
• Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Scholarship
• Elks National Foundation Legacy Award
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
KATE LYNN ROBINSON
• UNLV Signature Scholarship
• Bert D. Hansen Ethics Essay Contest Award
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
MAXIMILIAN TIMOTHY ROY
• SUU Founders Non-Resident Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
MADISON SACE SALTA
• Boulder City Rotary Club Award
• •Millennium Scholarship Candidate
CAMAYN LEIGH SCHAPER
• Southern Oregon University Raider Scholarship
• Elleen Connors XI Zeta Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship
• Winterwood Scholarship
• P.E.O. Chapter K Scholarship
• Don McHenry Memorial Scholarship
• Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
• Carl and Luanna Mitchell Memorial DAR Constitutional Scholarship
• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
MAKAYLA MARIS SMITH
• SUU Founders Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ELLIE MAKENNA SPEAKER
• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship
• University of Arizona Tuition Award
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
DYLAN P. SULLIVAN
• UNR Wolfie Jr. Level Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
CALLIE PAM TORGESEN
• Don McHenry Memorial Scholarship
• Eileen Connors Xi Zeta Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship
• Boulder Blue Scholarship
• Boulder City Aquila Chapter NHS Scholarship
• Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Scholarship
• Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Scholarship
• Leonard Petoske Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ANNA LISA TRAASDAHL
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
JULIA ANNE TREGNAN
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ELISE ALINA VANIER
• University of New Hampshire Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
COLN DAVID VOLLMER
• Northern Arizona University Scholarship
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
TRENT M. WAKEFIELD
• GCU Academic Scholarship and Priority Registration Award
• University of the Pacific Academic Scholarship
KANON SCOTT WILBOURNE
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
PAYTON NICOLE WEYRAUCH
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
COURTNEY WILLIAMS
• Nevada State College Fall Tuition Grant
• Don McHenry Memorial Scholarship
MIRANDA ACACIA WILLIAMS
• Northwest College Institute, Academic and Soccer Scholarships
EUZABETH WIRTHLIN
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
BRUCE ISAAC WOODBURY
• BYU Institutional Grant
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate
ASHLYNNE REBEKKA ZWAHLEN
• Millennium Scholarship Candidate