Boulder City High School saw 125 students graduate Tuesday night at Bruce Eaton Field. Dozens of students have received college scholarships totaling just under $7.5 million. It was the school’s 82nd graduating class.

(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) Members of the Boulder City High School's graduating class of 2023 toss their caps into the air to end Tuesday's ceremony at Bruce Eaton Field. For more graduation photos, see page 10.

(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) BCHS valedictorian Annalie Mae Porter addresses the crowd Tuesday as the scoreboard to her left displays their graduating year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Advisor Cheryl Herr poses with the graduting members of the school's student council prior to the ceremony.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Oliver Shuman and Ruby Dougherty shared words of wisdom on behalf of the BCHS class of 2035 to this year's graduates.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Oliver Shuman and Ruby Dougherty shared words of wisdom on behalf of the BCHS class of 2035 to this year's graduates.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Following the ceremony, family and friends came onto the field to celebrate with their graduates.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Prior to the graduation ceremony, the class of 2023 gathered in the school's theater, where they were able to watch some of the Vegas Golden Knights game.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review High winds forced the graduates to hold onto their caps as they entered the food stadium Tuesday night.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review High winds forced the graduates to hold onto their caps as they entered the food stadium Tuesday night.

Boulder City High School saw 125 students graduate Tuesday night at Bruce Eaton Field. Dozens of students have received college scholarships totaling just under $7.5 million. It was the school’s 82nd graduating class.