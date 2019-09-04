BC fire chief retires suddenly

Longtime Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson retired Tuesday morning, and it was effective immediately, according to the city.

Nicholson, who led the department for 12 years, did not give a reason for his retirement.

“I’ve been blessed to work with dedicated, brave men and women at the Boulder City Fire Department,” he said in a city news release. “The people in this community have been good to me and my family, and I’m proud to call Boulder City home.”

Nicholson did not respond to an email request from the Boulder City Review for an additional comment.

Nicholson oversaw 40 employees and established an Office of Emergency Management within the department.

“Chief Nicholson has been actively involved in Boulder City activities since becoming chief here,” City Manager Al Noyola said. “We appreciate his service and wish the best in his endeavors.”

According to Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, the city hopes to have a new chief in place by early 2020, and it has contracted with Management Partners, a municipal consulting service agency, to provide its interim chief, Steve Walton.

“Steve brings 34 years of experience and great leadership qualities,” said Noyola in a city news release. “He has served as division chief in the city of Henderson, holds state and regulatory agency certifications and taught fire science courses at the College of Southern Nevada. I look forward to his efforts leading the department as we start the search for a new chief.”

According to LaPlante, Management Partners will help in finding a new full-time chief, and Walton will be helping with that task.

“Since retiring in 2010, Interim Chief Walton has served as a consultant to fire departments, providing training and organizational development services,” LaPlante said. “He has the experience that fits this critical leadership role.”

The contract with the agency will cost the city $11,500 per month.

As of his retirement, Nicholson was paid $150,069 plus benefits.

Boulder City previously used Management Partners to help with its Strategic Plan 2020-2025.

The Boulder City Fire Departments serves an area of approximately 250 square miles. It is staffed with one engine and two rescue units 24/7.

