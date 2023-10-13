62°F
Barriers designed to protect public events

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 12, 2023 - 6:08 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Median-made barriers, such as these at the recent Wurst Festival, ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Median-made barriers, such as these at the recent Wurst Festival, are an added asset for the Boulder City Police Department during public events.

Those who attended public events in Boulder City over the past year may have noticed something a little out of the ordinary on roadways adjacent to public gatherings. That being metal barriers.

According to Lt. Vince Albowicz, of the Boulder City Police Department, the L-shaped barriers were first used by the city during last year’s Christmas Tree lighting at Frank Crowe Park.

“The purpose of the barricades is to retract vehicle traffic areas where large groups of people are gathered,” Albowicz said. “The barriers are approximately 700 pounds and are designed to stop vehicles. When a vehicle strikes the barricade, the barricade is designed to dig into the pavement. The barriers differ from fixed bollards since they can be deployed wherever they are needed.”

As to where they are placed, he said the police department does an assessment of where they are needed most prior to an event. The barriers are then deployed at vehicle entry and exit points and at any area where vehicle traffic should be restricted.

Albowicz said the barriers that have been used belong to Meridian Barrier Defense. The city has had an opportunity to test and evaluate the barriers over the last 11 months without cost.

“The barriers have been deemed to be invaluable and a request to purchase two trailers and eight barricades each has been submitted for consideration to next year’s budget,” he said.

As for the need of the barriers, Albowicz said it depends on how people look at a safety measure as the barriers are designed to prevent injuries or loss of life whether accidentally or intentionally.

“Yes, there are people in the world that would purposely like to hurt others, however, sometimes accidents do occur,” he said. “There have been many documented incidents where a driver of a vehicle accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. There have also been incidents where a driver of a vehicle has suffered a medical episode and crashed a vehicle, unintentionally injuring someone. Having the barricades in place is an extra measure of safety for both our residents and visitors.”

According to Meridian’s website, which has photos of the barriers outside of sports stadiums and major events nationwide, the Archer 1200 Barrier is rapidly deployable in sets of eight in under 10 minutes. “The Archer 1200 Barrier solution allows for pedestrian access and emergency vehicle access for every deployment option. The Archer 1200 Barrier is not a bollard which is permanently fixed. Its mobility makes it a primary security safety system for entry points, roadways and perimeters.”

In a press release last December, Meridian CEO Peter Whitford stated, “We are extremely proud that so many cities and individual police and emergency departments have chosen Meridian to be a major part of their holiday safety campaign.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Once envisioned as a kind of year-round version of Boulder City's ...
Eyesore again for sale
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Judging by the amount of feedback generated by the original Boulder City Review story, interest in seeing some development or rehabilitation of the old Flamingo Inn Motel on Nevada Way was high along with hopes for a property that has long been an eyesore in the historic district would finally return to something like its original lustre.

Violent crime down 64% in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

One of the big draws of small-town life, especially in Boulder City, is that crime rates are pretty low — especially when compared to “over the hill.” But a low crime rate does not mean that the local police aren’t kept busy.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Steele Hendrix, the new president and CEO of the Boulder Dam Cre ...
Hendrix takes over helm of USS BDCU
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Steele Hendrix has come a long way since his days of growing up in Lund, Nev., where his mom was the town postmaster, his father a cattle rancher and his graduating class had 13 students.

Understanding the Growth Ordinance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

This was the proverbial second bite at the apple for Boulder City when it comes to the possibility of selling off a large tract of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club in order to pay for a proposed replacement for the aged and broken city-owned pool.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Scott Dam, president of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railwa ...
All (volunteers) aboard!!!
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Since as far back as he can remember, Scott Dam has loved trains.

$1 million awarded for BC wastewater solution
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Efforts to end the long-standing Boulder City practice of sending more than a million gallons of wastewater a day to evaporate in the desert took a step forward last week as U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced $1 million in federal funding for the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) to design a wastewater recycling system for Boulder City.

Art in the Park celebrates 59th year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly six decades Art in the Park has been a staple in Boulder City and one of its most popular events, drawing both artists and art lovers from around the nation.

BCHS gearing up for senior nights
By Megan Uszynski BCHS Student Body Historian

Our Boulder City High School student council is in the midst of celebrating Nevada Week of Respect.