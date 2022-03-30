67°F
Artists pay homage to spirit of wilderness area

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 30, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
(Creative Catalyst) Artwork by Sharon Schaefer
(Nancy Good) "Mojave Spirit Dreaming" by Nancy Good
(Creative Catalyst) Image by Naida Osline
(Douglas McCulloh) 2022 Sol Art
(Alan O'Neill) Sol Art
“Spirit of the Land,” an art tribute to the plants, animals, geology, history and people of Avi Kwa Ame, is now open.

It is presented by the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art and features work by more than 40 artists and musicians who have chosen to celebrate the country around Spirit Mountain, the highest peak in the Spirit Mountain Wilderness. Known in the Mojave language as Avi Kwa Ame, the mountain is considered sacred by 10 Yuman-speaking tribes as well as the Hopi and Chemehuevi Paiute.

Through painting, photography, sculpture, video and more, the exhibition offers visitors glimpses of the complex beauty of this unique desert terrain. It also reflects on the continuing spiritual importance of this wilderness area and the past and future of nearby rural communities.

Spirit of the Land includes work by Fred Bell, Adriana Chavez, Jym Davis, Sam Davis, Natalie Delgado, Fawn Douglas, Justin Favela, the Fort Mojave Beaders Association, Nancy Good, Bertha Gutierrez, Mike Hill, Paul Jackson, Paula Jacoby-Garrett, Julian Kilker, Kyle Larson, Douglas McCulloh, Leland Means, Quindo Miller, Chelsea Mosher, Alan O’Neill, Naida Osline, Christopher Reitmaier, Sofie Restrepo, Checko Salgado, Sharon Schaefer, Keri Miki-Lani Schroeder, Sierra Slentz, Lance L. Smith, United Catalysts, Maria Volborth, René West and Mikayla Whitmore.

The exhibition runs through July 23 at the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Entry to the museum is free. Satellite exhibitions of the community postcard art will be at the Searchlight Community Center, 200 Michael Wendell Way, from March 25 to July 23 and at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, from April 10 to June 25.

For more information, go to www.spiritoftheland.org.

